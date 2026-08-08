Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah have welcomed their fourth child. The couple shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures with the newborn and their three older daughters, Emery, Brielle, and Brynley. The name and sex have not yet been revealed.

Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah have welcomed their fourth child together. The couple shared the news on Instagram on August 7, posting pictures with their newborn and their three older daughters, Emery, 14 months, Brielle, 2, and Brynley, 3, according to PEOPLE.

In their joint post, Jeremiah, 27, and Hannah, 31, shared their happiness over welcoming another child while also talking about the busy days of raising a growing family. "The sweetest moments we've ever known. Life feels busier than ever, yet we find ourselves trying to slow down to just soak in these days with our littles. And we wouldn't have it any other way!," they wrote. The couple has not shared the name or sex of their newborn yet.

A Growing Family

The new arrival comes just over a year after the couple welcomed their third child, daughter Emery, in May 2025. At the time, they shared their happiness in an Instagram post and introduced their baby to their followers. "There's absolutely nothing like meeting and falling in love with a new baby!!We are overjoyed to welcome to our family Emery 'Emy' Jane Duggar," they wrote in the post, dated May 13, 2025.

Relationship Timeline

The couple got engaged in January 2022, a little over two months after making their relationship public. Jeremiah shared the engagement news on Instagram at the time, calling Hannah "the best thing that has ever happened to me."

"She said YES!!!!" he wrote. "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!" He also thanked their families and his twin brother, Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar, and sister-in-law, Katey Nakatsu Duggar, for helping make the engagement special. (ANI)