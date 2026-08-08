Comedian Samay Raina donated Rs 10 lakh to the Assam CM's Relief Fund for flood victims. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked him. The donation comes as large parts of Assam's Golaghat district remain inundated, forcing families into relief camps.

The Assam floods have led to a fresh wave of support, with stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina donating Rs 10 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund for those affected by the floods. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Raina for the contribution in a post shared on social media.

The Assam Chief Minister's Office shared the acknowledgement on X along with the RTGS transaction advice. The official handle wrote, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa acknowledges the contribution of 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund by Shri Samay Raina." HCM Dr @himantabiswa acknowledges the contribution of ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund by Shri Samay Raina. pic.twitter.com/JrKRph0h7b — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 8, 2026

The donation comes as Assam continues to deal with the impact of floods. Large parts of Assam's Golaghat district remained inundated on Friday morning after the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers continued to rise, forcing several families to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps. Raina's contribution comes at a time when relief and rehabilitation work is continuing across the flood-hit areas. His donation adds to the support being provided to people affected by the floods.

Raina's Past Controversy and Return

Raina was also in the news in 2025 after an episode of his YouTube show India's Got Latent led to a police case in Assam. The case also involved YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others over allegations of promoting obscenity and using sexually explicit and vulgar content. After taking a break from content creation, Raina has returned with the second season of India's Got Latent, which is available on Netflix and YouTube.

Other Celebrities Extend Support

Raina is not the only celebrity to contribute towards flood relief in Assam. Actor Kartik Aaryan has also donated Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Actor Randeep Hooda, meanwhile, visited flood-hit Sivasagar and met affected families and relief volunteers. (ANI)