3 5 Image Credit : Instagram/rafikkhan9586

A love story that started with a Rs 100 loan

Their love story started with just Rs 100! In 1990, director Rahul Rawail wanted to launch Saif in 'Bekhudi'. He called star heroine Amrita Singh for a photoshoot. Saif put his arm on her shoulder, and she gave him a look. Later, he asked her out for dinner. She said no, but invited him home instead. Saif ended up staying at her place for two days, and that's where their romance began. He proposed, and two days later, he had to borrow Rs 100 from her to go to a shoot. He was later fired from the film for being late.