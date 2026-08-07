Saif Ali Khan: Actor’s Secret Marriage Came Out In Unexpected Way! Read On
Shocking details about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's secret wedding have come out. Turns out, Saif's own sisters, Soha and Saba, had no idea and found out in the most bizarre way. Here's the full story of their secret marriage.
Saif Ali Khan's secret wedding to a woman 12 years older... what happened at school that day?
A call from the principal's office when they were in school
When Saif and Amrita got married, Soha and Saba were still in school. Saba was just 15 and Soha was only 13. The school management called them to the principal's office as soon as the wedding news hit the papers. Saba said, "Our parents called, told us about the wedding, and warned us not to tell anyone. We didn't even know if it was true!" Soha remembers her French teacher breaking the news to her. It all happened so suddenly.
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A love story that started with a Rs 100 loan
Converted religion for marriage... then divorce
Saif married Amrita, who was 12 years older than him, in 1991. He was only 21 at the time. To join the Nawab family, Amrita converted to Islam and took the name 'Ajeeza'. A Maulvi and a Sikh priest performed the ceremony at a friend's house. After the wedding, Amrita quit her career. They had two children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sources say Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore, was completely against the marriage. Just as she feared, the couple started having problems and got divorced in 2004. Saif later married actress Kareena Kapoor.
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Saba Ali Khan is still single
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