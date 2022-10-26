Aayush Sharma's Birthday Party: Salman Khan looked healthy and strong post-Dengue scare

Salman Khan dressed for the event in a black t-shirt and red pants. Salman is seen carrying his niece Ayat in his arms in one of the social media footage.

Salman Khan made his first public appearance after his dengue diagnosis. The Bigg Boss 16 host attended his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday celebration. Salman appeared to be in good condition and strong as he arrived at the location.

The actor was even seen posing and greeting as he posed for the media waiting outside the venue. Salman wore a vibrant t-shirt and red leggings to the occasion. In one of the social media videos, Salman is seen holding his niece Ayat in his arms.

As Salman was recuperating from dengue last week, director Karan Johar hosted three episodes of the well-liked reality TV programme Bigg Boss 16.

Salman, who has been Bigg Boss' host since 2010, is anticipated to resume his duties this week. "He was given a dengue diagnosis last week and is doing well. As he is resting, he should be well after Diwali, a source had earlier told news agency PTI.

The revised release dates for Salman Khan's two forthcoming films, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, have just been revealed. The release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set for Eid 2023, while Tiger 3 will hit theatres on Diwali of following year.

Tiger 3 is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed movies Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman portrays Indian spy Avinash Singh "Tiger" Rathore in the movies, who falls in love with Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina).

Shah Rukh Khan will also make a brief appearance in Tiger 3 while Salman will portray Tiger in King Khan's forthcoming film Pathaan.