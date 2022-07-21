Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan turns host: Traditional Gujarati dinner for Russo Brothers and Dhanush

    The Russo Brothers are treated to a traditional Gujarati dinner by Aamir Khan, who flew in chefs from various regions of Gujarat.

    Bangalore, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 4:13 PM IST

    The Russo Brothers are now on a promotional tour for the Netflix original movie "The Gray Man" in India. The movie, which stars Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, and Chris Evans in significant parts, will be available on Netflix on July 22.

    The Russo Brothers welcomed Aamir Khan to last night's premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man," which was hosted by the duo. But despite Laal Singh Chaddha's release being just a few weeks away, the actor was unable to attend due to Aamir's busy schedule.

    The Laal Singh Chaddha actor performed what an Indian likes to do—hospitality—to make up for The Russo Brothers. For dinner, Aamir Khan welcomed the cast of Netflix's "The Gray Man," including the brothers, Dhanush, and their entire group! Kiran Rao also attended the dinner. Aamir Khan, who loves Gujarati cuisine, invited the greatest chefs who specialise in creating Gujarati delicacies to his home for a delicious Gujarati meal.

    The actor wished for The Russo Brothers to sample his favourite traditional Gujarati delicacies. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor recruited many cooks from various regions of Gujarat who specialise in cooking different conventional dishes to provide his guests with real Gujarati food. Like a chef who specialises in Surat specialities like Kand Puri, Tuver Lifafa, and Papad Luva Patodi. The greatest cook from Surendranagar for Fafda and Jalebi, and a chef from Khambhat for Sutarfeni.

    Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, will hit theatres in just a few weeks. Everything about the movie has increased public interest, from the release of a touching teaser to the release of superb soundtracks. The first music video for the wildly popular song the creators just released Kahani.

