The Gray Man Premiere: Dhanush dons mundu, represents Indian culture as he poses with Russo Brothers

Several famous Bollywood celebs attended Mumbai's Gray Man premiere. Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, Babil Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj and others joined Dhanush and the Russo brothers.

The Gray Man premiere recently took place in Mumbai, and Joe and Anthony Russo, the film's filmmakers, travelled to India for the occasion. Dhanush, who will play a significant part in the movie, joined the Russo Brothers at the Mumbai red carpet premiere. One of the main initiatives of the streaming service is the Netflix movie.



Before the movie's streaming debut on July 22, the crew had a special preview in Mumbai today, and Dhanush captured everyone's attention with his fashionable attire. For the India premiere of The Gray Man, he went all desi, with entire South Indian flair, and donned in traditional mundu.



The Russo Brothers spoke with the media at the premiere event about their experience travelling to India and working with a performer like Dhanush, who is already a household name there.



Joe Russo revealed that this was in fact, his third visit to India "love India It is lovely. My third visit to this location." He recalled his previous visit, which was before the release of Marvel's largest movie ever, Avengers: Endgame, and he said he was glad to be going back for The Gray Man.



The filmmakers said that working with Dhanush was "amazing" when questioned about their experience. Further gushing over Dhanush's acting prowess, Anthony Russo stated, "He's incredible. He is one of the world's greatest actors. We are extremely grateful that we got to work with him. I believe viewers will adore his performance in the movie. Just thankful, that's all." Joe Russo went on to laud Dhanush for being not just a terrific actor but also a "awesome person."



Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Rege-Jean Page also appear as lead characters in The Gray Man. The movie's debut is scheduled on July 22.

Babil Khan looks dapper at the premiere in Mumbai. Dhanush recently attended the premiere of his Hollywood flick The Gray Man in the US.

Siddharth Roy Kapur at the premiere in Mumbai. The Netflix film is one of the biggest projects on the streaming platform.

