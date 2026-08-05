The Lagaan team, including Aamir Khan, attended the funeral of co-star Pradeep Singh Rawat, who died of cancer. Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, and others shared emotional tributes, remembering his work in films like 'Ghajini' and 'Lagaan'.

The Lagaan team, including Aamir Khan, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajendra Gupta, and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, on Wednesday evening attended the funeral of veteran actor Pradeep Singh Rawat. They all looked emotional while bidding a final farewell to Pradeep Singh Rawat, who essayed the role of Deva Singh Sodhi in 'Lagaan'. Aamir also met with the family members of Pradeep and paid his heartfelt condolences.

Heartfelt Tributes from Colleagues

After attending the funeral, several actors spoke to ANI, sharing heartfelt tributes and fondly reminiscing about their memories with Pradeep. "I am at a loss for words. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. Woh hamesha humari yaadon mein zinda rahenge," Yashpal Sharma said.

Pradeep passed away on Tuesday evening at a hospital in Mumbai after a battle with cancer. Mourning his demise, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said, "Pradeep Rawat was a wonderful person and an exceptional actor. His passing is a huge loss to our industry. What set him apart was his confidence, positivity, and boundless energy. He never mentioned that he had cancer. In fact, we spoke just three or four months ago, so it came as a complete shock to learn that he had been battling the disease."

Actor Surendra Pal, who also attended Pradeep's funeral, said, "I shared a very close bond with Pradeep. We lived in the same building, and he was not just a brilliant actor but also a wonderful human being. He delivered many memorable performances throughout his career, and his role in Ghajini remains one of his most iconic and widely loved performances."

Daya Shankar Pandey shared that although he did not work extensively with Pradeep, their bond became very special on the sets of Lagaan 26 years ago. He looked up to Pradeep like an elder brother and shared a deep respect and affection for him.

Rajendra Gupta is extremely saddened by the demise of Pradeep. "His passing is deeply saddening. He was a wonderful human being and a talented actor. His absence will be felt by many," he grieved.

Veteran actor Raza Murad said, "The industry has lost a remarkable artist, I have lost a very dear friend, and the world has lost a true gentleman. He earned immense respect and recognition purely through his talent, dedication, and hard work. He was a wonderful human."

Ali Khan recalled working with Pradeep in Sarfarosh. "He was a wonderful person who always had a smile on his face. We did not work together very often, but our association and bond go back a long way," he said.

A Prolific Career

Pradeep is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat. He was 74.

A prominent face in the Indian film industry, actor Pradeep Rawat was known for his performances in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. His work in films like 'Sarfarosh', 'Lagaan', 'Sye' (Telugu), 'Naayak' (Telugu), and 'Ghajini' is remembered by the audience.

The late actor's recent work was Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava', where he portrayed the character of Yesaji Kank. (ANI)