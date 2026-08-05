Actor Pradeep Rawat passed away at 74 from cancer. Salman Khan remembered his 'Baaghi' co-star, while the 'Lagaan' team, including Aamir Khan, attended his funeral. Rawat was known for roles in 'Sarfarosh', 'Ghajini', and 'Lagaan'.

Mourning the demise of actor Pradeep Rawat, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture with him from their romantic-action film Baaghi: A Rebel for Love, which hit the theatres in 1990. Salman also penned a heartfelt caption. "Shared many good moments with you brother," he wrote. Pradeep appeared alongside Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool and Tiger Zinda Hai as well.

Aamir Khan and 'Lagaan' team pay last respects

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the 'Lagaan' team, including Aamir Khan, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajendra Gupta, and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, on Wednesday evening attended the funeral of Pradeep Singh Rawat, who had played the character of 'Deva' in the film. After attending the funeral, several actors spoke to ANI, sharing heartfelt tributes and fondly reminiscing about their memories with Pradeep.

"I am at a loss for words. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. Woh hamesha humari yaadon mein zinda rahenge," Yashpal Sharma said.

'A huge loss to our industry'

Pradeep passed away on Tuesday evening at a hospital in Mumbai after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Mourning his demise, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said, "Pradeep Rawat was a wonderful person and an exceptional actor. His passing is a huge loss to our industry. What set him apart was his confidence, positivity, and boundless energy. He never mentioned that he had cancer. In fact, we spoke just three or four months ago, so it came as a complete shock to learn that he had been battling the disease."

Pradeep is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat.

A look at Pradeep Rawat's career

A prominent face in the Indian film industry, actor Pradeep Rawat was known for his performances in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema.His work in films like 'Sarfarosh', 'Lagaan', 'Sye' (Telugu), 'Naayak' (Telugu), and 'Ghajini' is remembered by the audience.

The late actor's recent work was Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava', where he portrayed the character of Yesaji Kank. (ANI)