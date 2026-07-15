Aamir Khan's marriage to Gauri Spratt has become controversial after Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, a senior cleric, objected to the union. The issue is being termed the 'Aamir Khan Fatwa Controversy'.

Aamir Khan's marriage to Gauri Spratt has suddenly sparked a heated religious debate. The problem erupted after a leading clergyman publicly expressed his opposition to the union, bringing the couple and their personal decision under intense scrutiny.

The controversy is being characterised as a major flashpoint in interfaith marriage. Maulana Ibrahim Hussain raises a strong formal protest. As the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, his comments have significant weight. His comment alone sparked the current public discussion around the pair.

A Controversy Defined by the Label

Interestingly, the incident has been expressly branded as the "Aamir Khan Fatwa Controversy". This exact framing, as highlighted in the source material, quickly raises the cleric's expressed "objection" to something considerably more serious. The term "fatwa" refers to an official religious decree, which is significantly stronger than a simple objection. This framework is getting a lot of use here.

The Maulana's displeasure is focused primarily on Khan and Spratt's marriage. By raising his complaint, the clergyman has essentially transformed a private problem into a source of public religious debate. The entire dispute has centred on the legitimacy of their union in the eyes of religious authorities such as him, a question that now hovers over the pair.