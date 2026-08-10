'Devyani', starring Archana Gautam and Ashwani Kumar, aims to be an eye-opener against negative perceptions about the birth of a girl child. Kumar, who also acts in the film, says it portrays societal fears and challenges women face. It is on ZEE5.

Archana Gautam and Ashwani Kumar starrer 'Devyani' promises an eye-opener against the negative perception surrounding the birth of a girl child, said Kumar.

Ashwani Kumar on Film's Message

Ashwani Kumar, Secretary, IT Department, Assam and Director of Directorate of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (DITEC), spoke about his film, urging people to watch it on ZEE5. "In today's society, there is a perception--often negative--surrounding the birth of a daughter. When a girl is born into a family, people often view it as a burden or a shock. There are prevailing notions that a girl requires a dowry, or that girls are somehow bad or inauspicious. But that isn't the whole picture. Many people want a daughter; they desire to have one. However, they are held back by fear--fear of a society where times are tough, where one doesn't know if a girl who steps out will return safely. Every day, she faces the risk of harassment--whether outside, within her extended family, or even in her own home... I have observed this and personally felt that, and that is what I have tried to portray here. It has already been released on Zee5; it is currently streaming there, so anyone can go and watch it," Ashwani Kumar told the media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwani Kumar (@ashwaniias)

On Being Cast in the Film

He also opened up on how Archana Gautam felt he was a perfect choice for the role. "Archana Gautam, who is my co-star, said that no one could do the role better than me. She asked me to remain my natural self in the film. I felt that I should share my message to everyone. Women are the source of strength," he added.

Written and directed by Ashish K Panda, 'Devyani' is made under the banner of Gautam Motion Picture. It features Ashwani Kumar and Archana Gautam in the lead roles. It is currently streaming on ZEE5. (ANI)