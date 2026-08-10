Actor Sayani Gupta is set to make her US feature film debut with 'Arya'. She will play the lead role of a disciplined piano teacher in the film, written and directed by Neil Tuli. Sayani also serves as an executive producer on the indie film.

Actor Sayani Gupta is all set to make her US feature film debut with 'Arya', reported Deadline. Sayani Gupta, who is known for her work across 'Axone', 'Four More Shots Please!', 'Margarita with a Straw', with feature in the lead role as Arya Sinha in the film.

About the Film 'Arya'

Written and directed by Neil Tuli, the film focuses on Arya's clash with her chaotic new environment, forcing her to let go of control, confront her hidden insecurities, and embrace a new vision of success. "She is a disciplined piano teacher from a prestigious Indian conservatory, who reluctantly takes an assignment in northern Minnesota, hoping to rescue a struggling band program, as well as fuel her career ambitions back home," states the official synopsis, as per Deadline.

Tuli, who is making a feature directorial debut with 'Arya', has held strategy roles at both Netflix and Illumination. The film is also produced under his banner American Haathi, alongside Pallavi & Keertana Sastry (Land of Gold) from Adda G Productions. Sayani Gupta also serves as the executive producer on the indie feature film.

Sayani Gupta's Career Highlights

The actor found had her breakout role in Shonali Bose's 'Margarita with a Straw', where she portrayed a blind Pakistani-Bangladeshi queer student activist. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014. She was also seen in 'Parched' and 'The Hungry', which also premiered at TIFF. Among other accolades, she was also nominated for an International Indian Film Academy award for her role in 'Article 15'. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

On the work front, Sayani Gupta was recently seen in filmmaker Sheetal Menon's directorial 'Duet', starring Sidhant Gupta in the lead.