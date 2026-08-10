Filmmaker Kabir Khan celebrated Kartik Aaryan's National Film Award win for 'Chandu Champion' with a rasmalai party. He shared a video and an emotional note, highlighting the full-circle journey from the film's announcement to the big win.

Rasmalai Party for National Award Win

Filmmaker Kabir Khan celebrated actor Kartik Aaryan's big win at the National Film Awards for 'Chandu Champion' in a rather sweet way -with a double helping of rasmalai! In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kabir shared a video capturing the celebrations with Kartik Aaryan and his team.

The filmmaker-actor duo can be seen joyfully marking the occasion with a fun rasmalai party, reflecting on the journey that began with the announcement of the sports drama in 2022. Sharing the video, Kabir penned an emotional note recalling the beginning of their journey. "On the 18th July 2022 Kartik, Sajid and I announced #ChanduChampion ... and the next two years was the most fabulous journey together. We made a film that we will always be very proud of," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

He further highlighted the significance of the National Award win, noting that the announcement came exactly four years after they first announced the film. "And exactly 4 years later to the day after our announcement came another announcement that brought the journey full circle - Kartik got the NATIONAL AWARD for Best Actor for CHANDU CHAMPION," Kabir added.

Expressing his pride in Kartik, the filmmaker concluded his post with a playful reference to the film's title: "Ye sahi mein Chandu nahin Champion hai. Aur is khushi mein ek nahi do Rasmalai toh banti hai." The video captures Kartik and Kabir enjoying the moment together as they celebrate the actor's achievement.

About 'Chandu Champion'

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. The film was released in 2024.

Kartik underwent a significant physical transformation and intensive training to portray the athlete on screen. His performance received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics upon the film's release.

72nd National Film Awards

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Kartik and Mammootty were jointly honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their performances in 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bramayugam', respectively. (ANI)