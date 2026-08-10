Actor Madhuri Dixit is the new host of the Marathi quiz show 'Kon Honar Crorepati' on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV. She said she is honoured to join a show that inspires people through knowledge and celebrates curiosity, aspiration, and hope.

Actor Madhuri Dixit is set to take on a new role on Marathi television as the host of the quiz show 'Kon Honar Crorepati.' Sony Marathi and Sony LIV announced the actor as the new host of the show on Monday. The announcement comes with the campaign 'Aata Khel Badalnar', which marks a new chapter for the popular Marathi quiz show.

Madhuri, who has been part of Indian cinema for decades, will now be seen interacting with contestants and hearing their personal stories on the show.

'Honoured to be part of the show': Madhuri Dixit

Speaking about joining Kon Honar Crorepati, Madhuri said she is happy to be part of a show that connects knowledge with people's dreams. "I am truly honoured to be part of a show that inspires people through the power of knowledge and determination. For me, 'Kon Honar Crorepati' is much more than a quiz show. It celebrates curiosity, aspiration, hope and the courage to dream," Madhuri said in a statement.

"As a proud Maharashtrian, I am excited to meet contestants, hear their extraordinary stories and witness their dreams unfold on the iconic hot seat. I look forward to sharing this incredible journey with audiences while celebrating the true spirit of knowledge and perseverance," she added.

About 'Kon Honar Crorepati'

The show will focus on contestants answering questions while competing for a chance to win money. Along with the quiz format, the show will also bring forward the stories and dreams of its participants. 'Kon Honar Crorepati' will be available on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV. The makers are yet to announce the premiere date. (ANI)