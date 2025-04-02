A.R. Rahman unveils his much-anticipated 'Wonderment' Tour – All exciting details here NTI

Read Full Article

Music maestro A.R. Rahman is all set to kickstart his 'Wonderment' tour.

The maiden concert will take place on May 3 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The Mumbai premiere will mark the first stop of a worldwide tour that aims to captivate audiences worldwide, according to a press note.

Rahman said , "With wonderment, our aim was to convey the aspect that every note, every rhythm, tells a story. I hope to merge tradition with innovation, bringing together the past and the future in a celebration of music. Mumbai's energy and spirit are unmatched, and it's a joy to bring this unique musical experience to the heart of the city."





Tickets for the event will go live on District on April 3, a month prior to the concert.

In February, Rahman wowed the audience in Chennai by joining global singer Ed Sheran on stage during his Mathematics Tour concert . He is also set to compose music for the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein', which is a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster film Raanjhanna. It is directed by Anand L Rai.

Meanwhile, Rahman recently made headlines due to his health. In March, he was admitted to the Apollo Hospital after suffering from symptoms of dehydration and discharged soon after.

