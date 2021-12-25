  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    83 film box office day 1 collection: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's movie gets a blockbuster response

    After a lot of wait, Ranveer Singh's movie 83 hit the screens.  Kabir Khan's 83 documents the world cup win of 1983. Check out the box office day 1 collection of Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's movie right here. 

    83 film box office day 1 collection: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's movie gets a blockbuster response SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 3:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After a lot of wait, Ranveer Singh's movie 83 hit the screens.  Kabir Khan's 83 documents the world cup win of 1983, and Ranveer is seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Ever since the movie on former cricket captain Kapil Dev, the audience has been excited to see the iconic moment on the screen. As expected, the movie received a blockbuster response from the audience.  

    According to Box Office India report, the movie earned around Rs 15 crores at the box office on Day 1.  The Christmas break will boost the numbers and shall add to the success of the movie. The film also has Deepika Padukone, who essays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.  The film is made engaging because it talks about the hidden gems and showcases personal anecdotes from the team players. 83 shows the entire cast that played the final against West Indies on June 25, 1983.

    The director showcases the emotions of every player. It is those moments from the life of the players that make the movie very engaging to watch. Like Krishnamachari Srikkanth Jiiva had a sense of humour where to expect a cheer, Balwinder Sandhu's, aka Ammy Virk, having a personal loss before the big match. Deepika Padukone, who plays Ranveer's wife Romi, also has a powerful role.

    Another film that has created a huge buzz is Atrangi Re that premiered on  Disney+ Hotstar. The sports drama movie shall compete from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa that created a stir on social media.

    Also read: Fanboy Ranveer Singh kisses Kapil Dev during screening of 83 [Photos]

    The star cast of the movie also includes Neena Gupta, who plays the role of Kapil's mom Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj in the movie. The father of her daughter  Sir Viv Richards, was Kapil's opponent player in the  1983 World Cup. Neena was dating  Sir Viv, who was a battling legend of the West Indies. He was known to be a member of the  1983 Carribean squad that was led by Sir Clive Lloyd.

    Also read: Deepika Padukone talks about Ranveer Singh's 83, says it is 'an emotion'; WATCH HERE

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranveer Singh's 83 has Neena Gupta, Kapil Dev in special appearances drb

    Ranveer Singh's 83 has Neena Gupta, Kapil Dev in special appearances

    Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra's Instagram bio is a dream of every son-in-law SCJ

    Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra's Instagram bio is a dream of every son-in-law

    Tom Holland reaction to Indian Spider-Man will leave you in splits watch drb

    Tom Holland’s reaction to Indian ‘Spider-Man’ will leave you in splits; watch

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant criticises Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai's relationship, check out scj

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant criticises Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai's relationship, check out

    Did Alia Bhatt want to show Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ranbir Kapoor but was denied by Sanjay Leela Bhansali? SCJ

    Did Alia Bhatt want to show Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ranbir Kapoor but was denied by Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

    Recent Stories

    Gurugram Christmas prayer disrupted, choir members pushed amid row over namaz gcw

    Gurugram: Christmas prayer disrupted, choir members pushed amid row over namaz

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: New poll projects BJP win, Congress improving its tally

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: New poll projects BJP win, Congress improving its tally

    Ranveer Singh's 83 has Neena Gupta, Kapil Dev in special appearances drb

    Ranveer Singh's 83 has Neena Gupta, Kapil Dev in special appearances

    Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra's Instagram bio is a dream of every son-in-law SCJ

    Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra's Instagram bio is a dream of every son-in-law

    Omicron in India Centre deploys multi-disciplinary teams in 10 states reporting high cases gcw

    Omicron in India: Centre deploys multi-disciplinary teams in 10 states reporting high cases

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon