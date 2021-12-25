83 film box office day 1 collection: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's movie gets a blockbuster response

After a lot of wait, Ranveer Singh's movie 83 hit the screens. Kabir Khan's 83 documents the world cup win of 1983. Check out the box office day 1 collection of Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's movie right here.

After a lot of wait, Ranveer Singh's movie 83 hit the screens. Kabir Khan's 83 documents the world cup win of 1983, and Ranveer is seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Ever since the movie on former cricket captain Kapil Dev, the audience has been excited to see the iconic moment on the screen. As expected, the movie received a blockbuster response from the audience.

According to Box Office India report, the movie earned around Rs 15 crores at the box office on Day 1. The Christmas break will boost the numbers and shall add to the success of the movie. The film also has Deepika Padukone, who essays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. The film is made engaging because it talks about the hidden gems and showcases personal anecdotes from the team players. 83 shows the entire cast that played the final against West Indies on June 25, 1983.

The director showcases the emotions of every player. It is those moments from the life of the players that make the movie very engaging to watch. Like Krishnamachari Srikkanth Jiiva had a sense of humour where to expect a cheer, Balwinder Sandhu's, aka Ammy Virk, having a personal loss before the big match. Deepika Padukone, who plays Ranveer's wife Romi, also has a powerful role.

Another film that has created a huge buzz is Atrangi Re that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The sports drama movie shall compete from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa that created a stir on social media.

The star cast of the movie also includes Neena Gupta, who plays the role of Kapil's mom Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj in the movie. The father of her daughter Sir Viv Richards, was Kapil's opponent player in the 1983 World Cup. Neena was dating Sir Viv, who was a battling legend of the West Indies. He was known to be a member of the 1983 Carribean squad that was led by Sir Clive Lloyd.

