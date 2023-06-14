Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    72 Hoorain: Religious leaders in Kashmir dislike representation of Muslims in bad light; know details

    Nowadays, Bollywood movies always spark controversies. Another new upcoming film that has erupted and started controversy is 72 Hoorain which has irked the religious leaders in Kashmir. Scroll down to know more details on the same.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    72 Hoorain is the latest Bollywood movie that has sparked controversy for 'hurting the sentiments' and 'portraying wrong facts'. The film grabbed many eyeballs when the first poster of 72 Hoorain dropped on the internet. While many objected to it then, more religious and political leaders in Kashmir have conveyed dismay at the film.

    Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasir ul Islam in his quote to a renowned Indian wire agency said, "It is totally controversial and hurts the sentiments of the people, especially Muslims. We are not going to accept this title. Even this film needs to be banned. Those who produce these types of films should understand that such movies are against amity and brotherhood between the communities."

    Nasir also revealed how he wants to have an urgent meeting on this sensitive issue. He added, "We don't want this controversy to spread. We are going to take up this matter with the government of India. All Muslim organisations will get taken in confidence on this matter. My message to the producers of this movie is that they should understand that Muslims are the second largest community living in India. They have the right to live with dignity, honour, and peace. They should be allowed to live with the same spirit."

    Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and co-produced by Ashoke Pandit, the film will get released in Indian theatres on July 7. It features Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead. The teaser will get released in 10 languages - English, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kashmiri and Assamese.

    National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said while the party stood by freedom of expression, the makers of such movies should understand the difference between propaganda and freedom of expression. He said, "These kinds of movies paint a particular community in black. I think people in India, particularly the film certification board, need to take a call on this. They need to decide whether these movies can help people to understand a particular issue with all the context or is a one-sided narrative fed to the people."

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
