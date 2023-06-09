Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Amber Heard taken insurance company's help to pay $1 million to ex-husband Johnny Depp?

    Hollywood actress Amber Heard owed her ex-husband and iconic star Johnny Depp $1 million after losing a libel lawsuit in 2022. The actress’s insurance company called her vicious and denied to help her. Here’s a new update on the matter.

    Has Amber Heard taken insurance company's help to pay $1 million to ex-husband Johnny Depp? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were engrossed in a rigorous libel lawsuit through 2022. The verdict of this case came out in Johnny’s favour, and Amber was held accountable for paying him $15 million. Johnny settled to get paid $1 million instead of the initial sum declared in the verdict. 

    According to recent media reports, the actress finally seemed to have paid her ex-husband Johnny Depp the money she owed him a year after the verdict.

    ALSO READ: Will Spider-Man star Tom Holland take short break from 'acting' for year? Here's what we know

    'Rum Diary' fame former Hollywood actress Amber Heard reportedly paid Johnny Depp the $1 million she owed him after losing a defamation lawsuit. A leading global entertainment outlet has reported that the actress covered the settlement fee with the help of her insurance company, as stated in the documents her lawyers filed. Johnny won the case against his ex-wife, and Amber was held responsible for paying him $15 million in total, $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages.

    After the verdict was out after a long six-week trial, both parties agreed to reach a settlement where Amber would pay Johnny $1 million instead of the $15 million. The insurance company of Amber Heard, New York Marine and General Insurance Co., initially refused to cover the fees by saying that she committed a deliberate and vicious act by falsely indicting Johnny.

    In an interview with a globally renowned entertainment magazine Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez revealed that 'Pirates of the Caribbean' fame Hollywood star Johnny Depp would donate the sum of money paid off by his ex to different charities. She disclosed, "Mr Depp will be donating the money that Ms Heard paid to settle the appeal to a number of charities. Case closed, and we couldn't be happier about it for him in the best possible way."

    ALSO READ: Why is Selena Gomez being attacked by trolls for her 'sweatshirt' photos? Know details

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhojpuri Singer Rape Case: Babul Bihari arrested for raping minor girl in hotel; report RBA

    Bhojpuri Singer Rape Case: Babul Bihari arrested for raping minor girl in hotel; report

    Bloody Daddy Review: Shahid Kapoor's film released on Jio Cinema gets mixed reaction RBA

    Bloody Daddy Review: Shahid Kapoor's film released on Jio Cinema gets mixed reaction

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's romantic scene lands film into controversy vma

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's romantic scene lands film into controversy

    Bloody Daddy Leaked: Shahid Kapoor's action film out on TamilRockers and other torrent sites RBA

    Bloody Daddy Leaked: Shahid Kapoor's action film out on TamilRockers and other torrent sites

    Transformers Rise of the Beasts: 7 reasons to watch Optimus Prime, Bumblebee on big screen MAH

    Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: 7 reasons to watch Optimus Prime, Bumblebee on big screen

    Recent Stories

    WFI chief Brij Bhushan breaks silence after minor wrestler's father admits filing 'false case' AJR

    WFI chief Brij Bhushan breaks silence after minor wrestler's father admits filing 'false case'

    Bhojpuri Singer Rape Case: Babul Bihari arrested for raping minor girl in hotel; report RBA

    Bhojpuri Singer Rape Case: Babul Bihari arrested for raping minor girl in hotel; report

    Kerala man accused of killing his 4-year-old daughter attempts suicide in jail; Health condition improves

    Kerala man accused of killing his 4-year-old daughter attempts suicide in jail; Health condition improves

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: From Siraj's 4-wicket haul to poor batting by Indian top order - Talking points from Day 2 osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: From Siraj's 4-wicket haul to poor batting by Indian top order - Talking points from Da

    Petrol and Diesel Rate Today, 9 June: Check fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    Petrol and Diesel Rate Today, 9 June: Check fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon