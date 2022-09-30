Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    68th National Film Awards: Here’s where and when you can watch the award ceremony

    68th National Film Awards: Actors Suriya and Ajay Devgn will be receiving their ‘Best Actor’ award at the ceremony which will be held today, on Friday, September 30, in New Delhi. Ahead of the ceremony, Suriya was spotted at the airport as he left with his wife to attend the function.

    The National Film Awards are the most prestigious set of awards in the entertainment industry which are given by the Government of India. Each year, a panel of jury decides upon presenting the awards to films and artists under various categories and honouring them for their exceptional work in the field of cinema.

    Winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in July this year. On Friday, the awards will be given to the winners at a ceremony that will be held in New Delhi on Friday. It is for the first time since the pandemic that the awards ceremony is being held in person, and therefore, it holds a lot more importance.

    Among the winners that were announced for this year, the Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ bagged three out of the four biggest awards including ‘Best Actor’ and “Best Film’. At the same time, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ too was honoured.

    If you are planning to watch the awards ceremony, there here is how, when and where you can watch it: The 68th National Film Awards ceremony will be broadcasted live from 5 pm. Those willing to watch it can head to the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

    You can also watch it here:


    More about the National Film Awards: The most prestigious film awards in

    India, the National Film Awards were established in 1954. Through these awards, the Government of India honours the films and artists for their contribution to Indian cinema. It further encourages Indian art and culture.

    Take a look at the 68th National Film Awards’ major winners:

    Soorarai Pottru: Best Feature Film
    Sachidanandan KR, Ayyappanum Koshiyum:  Best Director
    Tanhaji: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
    Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: Best Actor
    Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru: Best Actress
    Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam: Best Supporting Actor
    Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum: Best Supporting Actress
    AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Best Action Direction Award
    Justice Delayed but Delivered & Three Sisters: Best film on Social Issues

