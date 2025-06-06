These hidden horror films offer a mix of psychological thrills, supernatural chills, and folklore-inspired scares. Whether you prefer slow-burn horror or jump scares, there’s something here to keep you up at night!
India has produced some spine-chilling horror films that often go unnoticed. If you love eerie atmospheres, psychological thrillers, and supernatural scares, these hidden horror gems will keep you hooked.
1. Tumbbad (2018) – A Dark Tale of Greed and Horror
A man discovers a hidden treasure, but it comes with a terrifying curse. This visually stunning horror film blends mythology with psychological horror.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
2. Pari (2018) – A Haunting Supernatural Thriller
Starring Anushka Sharma, this film is a dark and unsettling horror story with a supernatural twist. It’s not for the faint-hearted!
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. 13B (2009) – A TV Show That Turns Sinister
A family moves into a new house, but their television starts showing eerie events that mirror their lives. A gripping mix of horror and mystery.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
4. Bhoot (2003) – Psychological Horror at Its Best
Ram Gopal Varma’s classic horror film follows a couple who move into an apartment haunted by a vengeful spirit.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
5. Stree (2018) – Folklore Meets Horror Comedy
A supernatural entity haunts a small town, leading to a mix of horror and humor. This film cleverly blends scares with social satire.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
6. Bramayugam (2025) – A Chilling Black-and-White Horror
This Malayalam horror film starring Mammootty explores dark rituals and ancient fears, making it a must-watch for horror lovers.
Where to Watch: Sony Liv
7. Ghost Stories (2020) – A Collection of Terrifying Tales
Four directors bring unique horror stories to life, each with its own eerie atmosphere and shocking twists.
Where to Watch: Netflix