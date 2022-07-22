National Film Awards 2022: Suriya, Ajay Devgn bag ‘Best Actor’; see complete winners list here

Actors Ajay Devgn and Suriya have received the ‘Best Actor’ National Award for ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ and ‘Soorarai Pottru’, respectively. Continue reading to check out the complete list of National Films Awards 2022.

National Film Awards 2022: The winners of the National Film Awards for 2022 were announced by the Press Information Bureau. On Friday morning, Anurah Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, took to his Twitter to inform that the awards will be announced by the evening after the jury members handed over their reports to the Ministry. It is for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that the awards will be presented to the winners in a physical ceremony.

Telugu film Soorarai Pottru, a semi-biographical drama starring actors Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, won three out of four major award categories at the 68th National Film Awards. These include best feature film, best actor, and best actress.

A total of 400 films across languages competed for the 68th National Film Awards in 50 categories and in 30 different languages. The 10-member jury was led by filmmaker Vipul Shah. The other members include actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, cinematographers Dharam Gulati and GS Bhaskar, as well as Viji Thampi, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai, and Nishigandha.

Meanwhile, the jury informed that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award which is presented for "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema", will be announced later.

Complete list of winners:

National Film Awards 2022 ‘Best Feature Film’: Soorarai Pottru

National Film Awards 2022 ‘Best Popular Film’: Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior’

National Film Awards 2022 ‘Best Director’: Sachidanandan KR for Malayalam film ‘AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum’. He won it posthumously.

National Film Awards 2022 ‘Best Actor’: Ajay Devgn and Suriya for ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ and ‘Soorarai Pottru’, respectively.

National Film Awards 2022 ‘Best Actress’: Aparna Balamurali for ‘Soorarai Pottru'.

National Film Awards 2022 ‘Best Supporting Actor’: Biju Menon for the Malayalam film ‘AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.

National Film Awards 2022 ‘Best Supporting Actress’: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli for Tamil film ‘Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum’.

National Film Awards 2022 ‘Special Jury Mention’: Varun Buddhadeb for ‘Toolsidas Junior’.

National Film Awards 2022 ‘Best Hindi Film’: ‘Tooldidas Junior’

National Film Awards 2022 ‘Most film-friendly state’: Madhya Pradesh won the award while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh won a special mention by the jury.