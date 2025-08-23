Vaani Kapoor has impressed audiences with her charm, grace, and ability to take on diverse roles in Bollywood. From romantic dramas to action-packed thrillers, here are 5 must-watch films of Vaani Kapoor that highlight her versatility.

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has made quite a name for herself in the industry, courtesy of her charm, poise, and finesse in portraying her characters. Ever since she made her debut, she has explored a multitude of roles-from a fun-loving romantic heroine to some intense performances that showcase her growth as an actress. If you're a fan of Vaani's or just getting to know her work, here are five must-watch films of Vaani Kapoor not to be missed.

5 Must-Watch Films of Vaani Kapoor

1. Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor

Why Watch: Vaani made an incredible debut in Bollywood through the romantic drama showing modern-day relationships. Playing Tara, she brought freshness on screen and won the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut.

2. Befikre (2016)

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor

Why Watch: Set in the romantic setting of Paris, Befikre saw Vaani as Shyra, a liberated woman dealing with love and heartbreak. The film is well remembered by the boldness in which it approaches romance, the piping-hot chemistry between the leading man and woman, and its chart-topping songs.

3. War (2019)

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor

Why Watch: Even though she did not get much time on screen, she made sure to get an impressive role of Naina, very glamorous. It made all the noise in the mega-blockbusters of 2019, and happens to be a really high-octane action thriller to which her presence added emotional depth.

4. Raid 2

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor

Why Watch: Vaani is playing opposite to Ajay Devgn in the much-awaited sequel, Raid 2. The movie promises to be packed with high-voltage drama, action, and suspense, and this time, Vaani is expected to play a significant role. The pairing of Ajay Devgn and Vaani adds a new flavor to the franchise, making it one of the most-exciting performances of her career.

5. Bell Bottom (2021)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta

Why Watch: Set against a 1980's backdrop, this spy thriller found Vaani playing the role of Radhika, the stylish and supportive wife of Kumar's character. Bell Bottom, towards adding to the number of memorable performances in her career, featured a gripping storyline, retro vibes, and glamorous presence.

From her first appearance in Shuddh Desi Romance to her present character in Raid 2, she has proven herself to be quite a versatile actress. These five films are testimony to her versatility as well as the changing dynamics within Bollywood.