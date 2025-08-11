Vaani Kapoor-Fawad Khan’s Abir Gulaal Gets Global Release, No Screening in India
Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan’s Abir Gulaal is set for a global release but will skip Indian theatres due to the ongoing ban on Pakistani artists amid political tensions.
The much-talked-about film Abir Gulaal, featuring Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor alongside Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, has been in limbo for months. After the Pahalgam attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor earlier this year, the project faced uncertainty. Now, reports suggest the movie is finally making its way to cinemas — but not in India. According to Biz Asia, Abir Gulaal will premiere worldwide on August 29, though it will skip Indian theatres due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.
Why the Film Won’t Release in India
The road to release for Abir Gulaal has been anything but smooth. Originally, the film was set to hit Indian screens on May 9, but its schedule was derailed following Operation Sindoor. In the aftermath, Indian authorities imposed a ban on Pakistani artists, with film industry bodies warning of strict action against any Indian artist collaborating with talent from across the border. This ban directly impacted Abir Gulaal, which stars a major Pakistani actor in a lead role, making its Indian release impossible under current circumstances.
Makers Eye International Audience
While Indian fans may miss out, the makers seem determined to bring Abir Gulaal to global audiences. The film will be screened in several international markets, where both Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan enjoy a significant fan following. By opting for a worldwide release outside India, the producers aim to recover investments and capitalise on the curiosity surrounding the movie’s troubled journey.
Whether Abir Gulaal becomes a commercial success remains to be seen, but its release marks the end of a long period of uncertainty for the cast and crew. For now, Indian audiences will have to wait — perhaps indefinitely — to see the film on the big screen.