Image Credit : Social Media

Makers Eye International Audience

While Indian fans may miss out, the makers seem determined to bring Abir Gulaal to global audiences. The film will be screened in several international markets, where both Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan enjoy a significant fan following. By opting for a worldwide release outside India, the producers aim to recover investments and capitalise on the curiosity surrounding the movie’s troubled journey.

Whether Abir Gulaal becomes a commercial success remains to be seen, but its release marks the end of a long period of uncertainty for the cast and crew. For now, Indian audiences will have to wait — perhaps indefinitely — to see the film on the big screen.