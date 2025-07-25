Vaani Kapoor’s OTT debut, Mandala Murders, is now on Netflix. It’s a thrilling story filled with mystery, murder, and dark secrets linked to an old secret society.

Vaani Kapoor’s first OTT show, Mandala Murders, started streaming on Netflix on July 25, 2025, and it’s already getting a lot of attention from thriller fans. Directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, this crime-thriller keeps viewers hooked with its mix of mystery, mythology, and suspense. The story follows dark secrets, secret groups, and strange murders, all set in the spooky town of Charandaspur.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

A Twisted Plot With Ritualistic Murders

The story kicks off in the dense Varuna Forest, where a secretive cult called Ayast Mandal fails to complete a ritual meant to create their god, Ayast. Fast forward to the present, and we meet ex-cop Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta), who visits Charandaspur with his father. During their train journey, they encounter photographer Abhishek, whose life soon takes a dark turn. Abhishek gets involved in a secret political mission for Ananya Bharadwaj (Surveen Chawla), and ends up dead under suspicious circumstances.

Enter CIB officer Rhea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor), who is tasked with investigating Abhishek’s murder. As she dives deeper, the brutal killing of the Yadav brothers rocks the town. It becomes clear that something much bigger and far more sinister is at play. With Vikram joining Rhea, the two begin to uncover a series of ritualistic killings tied back to the mysterious Ayast Mandal.

Stellar Cast and Strong Performances

Apart from Vaani Kapoor’s intense performance as Rhea, Mandala Murders features a strong ensemble cast including Surveen Chawla, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Backed by YRF Entertainment and a writing team led by Gopi Puthran, the series combines chilling suspense with powerful storytelling.