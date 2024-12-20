42 Kgs Weight Loss Journey: Ram Kapoor's jaw-dropping transformation will SHOCK you

TV actor Ram Kapoor shocked audiences with his 42-kg weight reduction makeover. The once-unrecognisable celebrity took a three-month social media break to focus on himself, returning with gorgeous mirror selfies.

Richa Barua
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

Ram Kapoor, renowned for his prominent performances in television, cinema, and OTT, has lately revealed a shocking 42 kg weight reduction! The 51-year-old actor, absent from social media for about three months, resurfaced with a gorgeous new appearance, leaving admirers awestruck.

Ram posted mirror selfies on Instagram with the comment, "Sorry for the little lengthy break from Instagram. I spent a lot of time working on myself. Ram Kapoor's TransformationFans quickly flooded the comment area with astonishment and awe.

Also Read: Viduthalai Part 2: 5 Strong reasons why you should watch THIS film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

"No, are you serious?" One fan enquired, while another simply said, "Lovely makeover, Mr. Kapoor. "Truly inspirational." Even his most devoted supporters needed a moment to recognise him after his remarkable makeover.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

Ram Kapoor's Weight Loss Journey

This is not Ram's first rodeo with significant bodily changes. In 2019, he surprised everyone by losing 30 kilogrammes in just seven months. His regimented diet and tough gym program were his secrets back then, and it appears he has increased the intensity this time around.

"I eat for 8 hours then fast for 16 hours. Ram said during his previous weight reduction journey that he works out for two hours in the morning and again at night."

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi to Uday Chopra: 8 stars who quit Bollywood after flops

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

Ram Kapoor appeared in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kasamh Se, and Humshakals, which helped him gain prominence. His versatility has extended beyond television, with roles in films like Baar Baar Dekho, Thappad, and The Big Bull.

Ram has recently appeared in online programs such as Jubilee, Masaba Masaba, Khalbali Records, and Human, demonstrating his presence in cinema and OTT realms. With his most recent change, Ram Kapoor is reinventing himself physically and motivating many people to go on their health journeys. Fans are now excited to watch how he continues to achieve new milestones, both on and off the screen."

