Viduthalai Part 2: 5 Strong reasons why you should watch THIS film

With Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, Viduthalai Part 2, a highly anticipated film among fans, has been released today. Let's look at 5 compelling reasons why you must watch this film.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

Viduthalai Part 2 Movie Review

Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaran, is the sequel to the 2023 film Viduthalai. Based on Jayamohan's short story 'Thunaivan,' the film stars Soori as the hero and Vijay Sethupathi as 'Vaathiyar.' With special shows released this morning, here are 5 reasons to watch.

article_image2

Vetrimaran's Direction in Viduthalai 2

Vetrimaran is known for his realistic and impactful storytelling. From Polladhavan to Viduthalai 2, his unique direction evokes strong emotions. Don't miss how he has directed the much-awaited sequel.

article_image3

Soori and Vijay Sethupathi's Performances

Working with Vetrimaran is known to be challenging. He extracts powerful performances from his actors, sometimes through numerous retakes. Witness the hard work and brilliant performances of Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and others.

article_image4

Viduthalai 2's Social Commentary

Films addressing social issues and marginalized communities have gained prominence. Viduthalai 2 follows this trend, exploring a crucial social issue through the story of a police constable (Soori) and a rebel (Vijay Sethupathi).

article_image5

Viduthalai 2's Visuals and Music

A film's quality relies heavily on its visuals and sound. Velraj's cinematography breathes life into Viduthalai 2, while G.V. Prakash's music forms its backbone.

article_image6

Viduthalai 2: The Climax

The second part picks up right where the first left off, with a cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats. Don't miss the thrilling conclusion in theaters.

