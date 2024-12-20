Entertainment

Vivek Oberoi to Uday Chopra: 8 stars who quit Bollywood after flops

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi, after a string of flops, shifted his focus to business ventures

Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani transitioned from acting to directing after a less successful acting career

Sonam Kapoor

Popular actress Sonam Kapoor took a break from films after a series of flops

Imran Khan

Imran Khan stepped away from acting following consecutive unsuccessful films

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah's limited success in films led to her departure from the industry

Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra is also included in the list of actors who left Bollywood

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan, Salman Khan's brother, distanced himself from the industry after a series of flops

Sohail Khan Birthday: A look at his films, career, and box office hits

Anupamaa to YRKKH: 10 top Indian TV shows with highest TRP in 2024

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star

(PHOTOS) Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s lavish Mumbai home