    '2018' for Oscars 2024: Know where to watch Tovino Thomas' Malayalam film online

    Malayalam film 2018: Tovino Thomas' 2018 is India’s official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards. The film is currently streaming exclusively on Sony LIV!

    2018 for Oscars 2024: Know where to watch Tovino Thomas' Malayalam film
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Tovino Thomas' film 2018, which gained national attention for its extraordinary storyline and screenplay, has now achieved global fame. The jury, led by Kannada film director Girish Kasaravalli, declared today that the film is India's official submission for the 2024 Academy Awards. The film will only be eligible for the prize if it is included on the list of nominees.

    About 2018: 
    The disastrous Kerala floods of 2018 left a path of devastation and loss across the state. Despite this, stories of heroism have emerged from the depths of sorrow. The film became a phenomenon in the world of Malayalam cinema, proudly owning the titles of highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year and top three highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. The film, directed by visionary Jude Anthany Joseph, highlights the tenacity of individuals from all walks of life who are thrown into the eye of tragedy and how togetherness becomes their driving force. 

    Where to Watch 2018?
    SonyLiv allows you to watch or stream the film. The Malayalam film is also available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is also subtitled in English. In addition to Tovino, the film stars Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Gilu Joseph, Vinitha Koshy, Aju Varghese, Thanvi Ram, and Gauthami Nair.

    The synopsis of the film reads, “Set during the 2018 Kerala floods, a group of ordinary people find themselves brought together by an extraordinary calamity. People from all walks of life struggle against all odds to unite in the face of disaster. ‘2018’ is the biggest Malayalam blockbuster of the year and stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Aparna Balamurali.”

    Tovino Thomas said, “Being chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars is truly an incredible recognition for our film. It’s not just a moment of pride for me as an actor , but for the entire team that poured their heart and soul into this project. 2018 is a reflection of the resilience and indomitable spirit of the people of Kerala in the face of one of the most devastating natural disasters of our time. Through the film, we aim to remind everyone that amidst the chaos and destruction, there is always a glimmer of hope, and it’s the human spirit that shines the brightest. This nomination serves as a shining example of our collective efforts, and I am hopeful that it will resonate with the international audience, just as it did with our own.”

    Tovino Thomas role in 2018:
    Tovino Thomas plays a young guy who leaves the Indian Army with a forged medical certificate and redeems himself during the floods in the film.

    Who made 2018?
    Venu Kunnappilly, C.K. Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph produced the film through their companies, Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions. 2018 was a huge box office success; both reviewers and audiences loved the performances.

    The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 10, 2024 in over 200 countries from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Previous Oscar submissions from India include Chhello Show (2022), Koozhangal (2021), Jallikattu (2020), Gully Boy (2019), Village Rockstars (2018), Newton (2017), and Visaranani (2016), all of which did not make the shortlist. Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan are the only Indian films to have received Oscar nominations.

    India made history by winning two Oscars in 2023. RRR's Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The song was also sung during the Academy Awards ceremony. The Elephant Whisperers became the second Indian film to win an Oscar. The documentary, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, won Best Documentary (Short Subject).

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 1:59 PM IST
