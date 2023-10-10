'Woke up with bomb sounds around me...' Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts Israel-Hamas war ordeal (WATCH)

On Tuesday, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha released an official statement days after being rescued from war-torn Israel. She also opened up about her experiences in the country and hailed the Indian administration.

Nushrratt Bharuccha finally returned to India on Sunday after being trapped in war-torn Israel. Today, the actress took to her Instagram to share her horrifying experience and narrated how it felt being in a war country. In the video, she also expressed gratitude to the Indian and Israeli embassies for assisting her in relocating to her home country. She also thanked her fans and well-wishers for their messages and stated how fortunate we are to live in India, which is a peaceful country.

Watch

The 38-year-old stated that the Indian Embassy in Israel was only 2 kilometers from her accommodation, yet it was 'impossible' to contact them without a form of transportation. She went on to say that Hamas terrorists were dragging individuals from their houses and executing them at random.

She also released a statement where she briefly narrated the incident.

Nushrat was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival when Israel was attacked. Nushrat's team lost contact with her, but she was eventually rescued and brought back to India safely.

Israel was subjected to a sudden attack by missiles and militants who penetrated into Israeli towns, carrying hostages back into Gaza. The 1947 United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine was never executed, precipitating the Palestine War of 1947-1949. Following Israel's military conquest of the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Six-Day War, known as the Palestinian territories, the current Israeli-Palestinian status quo arose.