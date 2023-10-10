Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Woke up with bomb sounds around me...' Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts Israel-Hamas war ordeal (WATCH)

    On Tuesday, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha released an official statement days after being rescued from war-torn Israel. She also opened up about her experiences in the country and hailed the Indian administration.

    'Woke up with bomb sounds around me...' Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts Israel-Hamas war ordeal (WATCH)RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 6:14 PM IST

    Nushrratt Bharuccha finally returned to India on Sunday after being trapped in war-torn Israel. Today, the actress took to her Instagram to share her horrifying experience and narrated how it felt being in a war country. In the video, she also expressed gratitude to the Indian and Israeli embassies for assisting her in relocating to her home country. She also thanked her fans and well-wishers for their messages and stated how fortunate we are to live in India, which is a peaceful country.

    Watch 

    The 38-year-old stated that the Indian Embassy in Israel was only 2 kilometers from her accommodation, yet it was 'impossible' to contact them without a form of transportation. She went on to say that Hamas terrorists were dragging individuals from their houses and executing them at random. 

    She also released a statement where she briefly narrated the incident. 

    Nushrat was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival when Israel was attacked. Nushrat's team lost contact with her, but she was eventually rescued and brought back to India safely. 

    Israel was subjected to a sudden attack by missiles and militants who penetrated into Israeli towns, carrying hostages back into Gaza. The 1947 United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine was never executed, precipitating the Palestine War of 1947-1949. Following Israel's military conquest of the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Six-Day War, known as the Palestinian territories, the current Israeli-Palestinian status quo arose.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 6:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut's chat with female Air Force pilot Lt. Shivangi Singh is unmissable - READ vma

    'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut's chat with female Air Force pilot Lt. Shivangi Singh is unmissable - READ

    When Karan Johar got baffled on who is more nuanced in acting between Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (THROWBACK) vma

    When Karan Johar got baffled on who is more nuanced in acting between Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (THROWBACK)

    Jackky Bhagnani wishes girlfriend Rakul Preet on birthday, expresses love - READ SHG

    Jackky Bhagnani wishes girlfriend Rakul Preet on birthday, expresses love - READ

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH vma

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH

    Priyanka Chopra's hidden instagram account for daughter Malti Marie revealed; READ on SHG EAI

    Priyanka Chopra's hidden instagram account for daughter Malti Marie revealed; READ on

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi praises Indian athletes, asks them to be ambassadors for drug-free nation AJR

    PM Modi praises Indian athletes, asks them to be ambassadors for drug-free nation

    AI Conducts Crypto Forecasts For Dogecoin And Scorpion Casino Token

    AI Conducts Crypto Forecasts For Dogecoin And Scorpion Casino Token

    ChatGPTs Top Crypto Picks: Ethereum, Solana & SCORP Token

    ChatGPT’s Top Crypto Picks: Ethereum, Solana & SCORP Token

    Crypto Price Prediction: Can Scorpion Casino Token Beat PEPE and FLOKi to $1? 

    Crypto Price Prediction: Can Scorpion Casino Token Beat PEPE and FLOKi to $1? 

    cricket Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: 10 quotes from the Indian all-rounder osf

    Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: 10 quotes from the Indian all-rounder

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon