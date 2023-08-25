‘Vela’ trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne, Sidharth Bharathan as lead roles in Syam Sasi’s movie

The trailer of ‘Vela’ suggests that the storyline of the movie is that of a crime investigation. Shane Nigam does the role of Ullas, a police officer along with Siddharth Bharathan and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles. --by Leona Merlin Antony

The trailer of the thriller crime drama, ‘Vela’ has been released. Directed by Syam Sasi, the trailer suggests that the movie will take the audience through a crime investigation. Sunny Wayne does the role of Mallikarjun while Shane Nigam is Ullas. It is interesting to note that Siddharth Bharathan has made an appearance in a movie after quite some time. His character in the movie is interesting as he plays the role of an old senior officer, a new look which he has not done before.

Sunny Wayne and Shane Nigam are both rivals in the movie and the trailer went trending on YouTube within a few hours of its release. Ullas is a police officer committed to his work and the storyline leads us to an investigation process involving him. Aditi Balan is another noticeable character in the movie. Wayfarer films of Dulquer Salman are bringing the movie to the theatres.

Shane Nigam’s movie ‘RDX’ hit the theatres today. It is an action-packed thriller. Shane Nigam’s performance in ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ was critically acclaimed. M. Sajas is handling the screenplay while the music direction is by Sam C. S who was appreciated for his work in ‘Vikram Vedha’. Under the banner of Cyncyl Celluloid, Badhusha Productions is the co-producer of ‘Vela’.

‘Vela’ translated to job or work in English. So we can gather that the movie deals with work politics and ethics. There have been movies based on police officers and the kind of work they do represented in movies like ‘Unda’, ‘Action Hero Biju’ and ‘Nayattu’. The audience of waiting to see what difference ‘Vela’ might bring into the usual grand narratives already present. The release date of the movie has not yet been published.

