    'Tiger 3' first song out: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show sizzling chemistry in 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'

    'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Salman Khan and Arijit Singh have collaborated for the first time. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    The first song of the much-awaited film 'Tiger 3' is finally out. The song is titled 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' and it promises to be on the dance playlist for the rest of the year. The song stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with Arijit Singh lending his voice to the actor. This is the first song by Salman and Arijit in nine years and Nikhita Gandhi has contributed her voice for Katrina. 

    The song

    About 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'

    In the song, Salman's chemistry with Katrina is something everyone missed on the big screen. The song was shot in beautiful places and serves as the theme song for 'Tiger 3'. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics for the song which is composed by Pritam and it is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

    Salman Khan on the song

    "Katrina and I have some great songs together, and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky-high! I'm confident that Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will please people."

    About 'Tiger 3'

    'Tiger 3' is the third installment of Yash Raj Films' original espionage franchise. Maneesh Sharma directed the film, and Aditya Chopra wrote the screenplay. While fans are excited to watch Tiger and Zoya reunite on screen, many are equally excited to witness Pathaan's appearance in the film. 

    According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', who had his spy debut earlier this year, would emerge in 'Tiger 3' in the same way that Salman's 'Tiger' debuted in 'Pathaan'. Emraan Hashmi will play the role of the villain in the film and fans are going crazy over his look. 'Tiger 3' will be released on Diwali, on November 12, 2023. 

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
