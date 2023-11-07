'The Marvels' final trailer: Much-awaited MCU film officially confirms cross over of Captain America, Iron Man

The final trailer confirms the super-cameo of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie from the Thor film series and flashback scenes of Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and Chris Evans. The awaited final trailer of 'The Marvels' has officially confirmed a cross-over of Captain America, aka Chris Evans, and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), which drops in theatres on Friday.

The Marvels have lined up an all-female team of Brie Larson, Teyonal Parris, and Iman Vellani to fight a fierce intergalactic battle to save the universe against the Kree empire. Ever since the release of the MCU film trailer, fans have been going gaga over the speculation of an Asgardian to band together in the fight. The speculation stemmed from the feature of a Bifrost scene in one of the previous teasers. Now, the final trailer confirms the super-cameo of Tessa Thompson, aka Valkyrie, from the Thor film series. Surprisingly, more interesting is also the spotting of superhero Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), who lost his life during Endgame, and Chris Evans (Captain America), who retires from his post.

The Marvels stars three female superheroes, Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, who essay Ms Marvel, collaborate to defeat Kree villain Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton. Now, the final teaser begins with a flashback scene of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans. "Heroes, it is an old-fashioned notion, but the world can still use them," says agent Nick Fury (Played by Samuel L. Jackson) in the background voice-over clip as the narrator. The clip then refreshes the memories of the challenging war against Thanos. "My work is inescapable. There will always be more to finish it," says the chilling and eerie voice-over of the menacing supervillain Kree when the vicious Dar-Benn rises to power.

With high-octane explosions and combat, it is finally revealed to audiences in the trailer how the Kree villain tears a hole in the universe, which leads to an alternative reality for making it go inside and bleed into Planet Earth. A short team-up sequence of Marvel super-women backing Captain Marvel in Endgame also gets a special mention before the big cameo revelation.

"Be there for the moment that changes everything," reads the tagline of the power-packed trailer when Brie Larson takes on Dar-Benn in an intense duel. Soon after, we see how Valkyrie appears in the clip, telling Captain Marvel, "You can stand tall without standing alone." Check out the final trailer of The Marvels here:

The Marvels hits theatres this Friday, November 10.

