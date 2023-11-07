Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Farrey' song 'Ghar Pe Party Hai' OUT: Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw and others groove to electrifying youth anthem

    The debut song 'Ghar Pe Party Hai' from the film 'Farrey' has been revealed, radiating electrifying beats and celebrating the spirit of youth and friendship.

    The first song "Ghar Pe Party Hai" from the movie "Farrey" has been unveiled. Boasting an exceptional ensemble cast that includes the likes of Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, and Prasanna Bisht, The song is an electrifying party anthem.  The song serves as a celebration of youthful exuberance, the bonds of friendship, and the ecstasy of living in the present moment.

    With the dynamic vocal talents of Badshah, Sachin-Jigar, and Aastha Gill, "Ghar Pe Party Hai" showcases a musical composition that guarantees to set feet tapping. Crafted by Sachin-Jigar and featuring lyrics penned by Jigar and Mellow-D, the track encapsulates the carefree and vivacious spirit of the younger generation. The accompanying visuals are equally exhilarating, presenting a riot of colors and a playful, offbeat ambiance that perfectly captures the essence of the song. 

    Directed by the esteemed national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi, "Farrey" stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit R Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. This high-school thriller drama is brought to life by a collaboration of renowned producers, including Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Sunir Kheterpal, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Nikhil Namit. "Farrey" is all set to make its theatrical debut on the 24th of November 2023.

    ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's actioner-film to exceed Rs 200 crores in a week; rules advance bookings

