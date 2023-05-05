'The Kerala Story' releases today amid controversies; Several theatres cancel shows in Kerala

Within a few hours, the money was refunded to the respective bank accounts of the people.

Thiruvananthapuram: The screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' was canceled at PVR Cinemas in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports, after booking on the 'Book My Show', people later received a call from PVR officials informing them about the cancellation.

PVR Cinemas had planned screenings at Oberon Mall and LuLu Mall in Kochi, but screening at both places has been cancelled. PVR in Lulu Mall of Thiruvananthapuram had also planned the screening of the film.

The film which will release on Friday will have screening at two locations in Thiruvananthapuram and two in Kochi. Several other theatres have also reportedly cancelled the shows amid protests.

The film, which was directed by Sudipto Sen, has stirred up debate, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinyari Vijayan accusing the creators of inciting hatred and religious polarization.

The CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala opposed the film's release, stating it made false claims that 32,000 women were radicalised, converted, and used in terrorist operations throughout India and the world.

A Muslim outfit had earlier offered a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who could refute the "allegations" made in the film "The Kerala Story," which tells the tale of 32,000 women who left the state and joined the extremist group ISIS. This sparked a political controversy.

The film has reportedly acquired the fifth highest advance sales of the year, following Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, and Bholaa.

The film has Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles.

The trailer for Sudipto Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' was released on April 26th, 2023. The film is based on narratives of Hindu and Christian females in Kerala who were lured into love jihad by Islamists in Kerala before being transferred to Iraq and Syria to become ISIS fighters.

