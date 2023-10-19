Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'The Archies' first song out: 'Sunoh' takes audiences on timeless rock and roll era

    'Sunoh' is a song written by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, lyrically woven by Javed Akhtar.

    'The Archies' first song out: 'Sunoh' takes audiences on timeless of rock and roll era RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    Netflix's 'The Archies,' one of the year's most anticipated films and while the film releases soon, the makers released its first song, 'Sunoh'. The song stars Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age musical that follows the lives of the town's favorite group of youngsters. 'Sunoh' is a song written by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, lyrically woven by Javed Akhtar and the young and brilliant Dot, and performed beautifully by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan. 'Sunoh' immerses viewers in the thrilling world of 'The Archies,' introducing the film's characters. 

    Watch

    Lyrics by Javed Akhtar

    According to Javed Akhtar, writing 'Sunoh' was like unlocking a time capsule of the 1960s rock and roll era. He said that it's a musical experience that bridges the gap between the past and the present, celebrating the enduring essence of this legendary era via melody and lyrics. "Being a part of 'The Archies' has allowed me to rediscover the magic of a bygone era that has had a lasting impact on generations," he added. 

    Zoya Akhtar on 'Sunoh'

    Zoya Akhtar wanted 'Sunoh' to encapsulate the teenage soul of the 1960s. 'The Archies' is a tribute to that era and the song has to evoke simplicity and nostalgia, but also rebellion and idealism that would appeal to today's Gen Z. Ankur and The Islanders are true rock and roll boys, thus they nailed it. 

    About 'The Archies' 

    'The Archies' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language teen-musical comedy film directed by Zoya Akhtar and based on the American comic book series of the same name, starring Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. It will be available on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Aspirants 2' trailer out: Naveen Kasturia-starrer promises a thrilling new season

    'Aspirants 2' trailer out: Naveen Kasturia-starrer promises a thrilling new season

    Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur starrer to release on this date ATG

    Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur starrer to release on this date

    Leo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How much did Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earn in one day? Read this RBA

    Leo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How much did Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earn in one day? Read

    Aamir Khan to share screen space with rumoured girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh in next film? KNOW details vma

    Aamir Khan to share screen space with rumoured girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh in next film? KNOW details

    Prabhas birthday celebration: Andhra Pradesh fans conduct bike rally (Watch video) RKK

    Prabhas birthday celebration: Andhra Pradesh fans conduct bike rally (Watch video)

    Recent Stories

    Netflix to raise subscription plan prices again Will it increase in India too gcw

    Netflix to raise subscription plan prices again; Will it increase in India too?

    Series of accidents at Bengaluru prompts fire department to ramp up safety vkp

    Series of accidents at Bengaluru prompts fire department to ramp up safety

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes poised for a comeback in the clash against South Africa osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes poised for a comeback in the clash against South Africa

    Good news for Kerala expats! Centre assures cooperation for passenger ship service amid soaring flight charges anr

    Good news for Kerala expats! Centre assures cooperation for passenger ship service amid soaring flight charges

    5 foods that you must avoid for glowing skin SHG EAI

    5 foods that you must avoid for glowing skin

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon