    'Thalaivar 171': Lokesh Kanagaraj shares update on Rajinikanth's film, shooting to commence in June

    Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj provides insights into the movie 'Thalaivar 171', starring Rajinikanth, he revealed that the film's shooting will commence in June.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Renowned Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently shared exciting news about the movie 'Thalaivar 171', starring Rajinikanth. During a recent media interaction,  Lokesh Kanagaraj provided an update on the film's progress revealing that shooting is set to commence in June. Kanagaraj expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that pre-production work is currently underway at a rapid pace. He mentioned that an official announcement regarding the exact shooting date is expected in the coming weeks. Speculations are also circulating about the release of a title teaser for the film in April, although an official confirmation is awaited.

    The director took the opportunity to share insights into both 'Thalaivar 171' and his upcoming project 'Kaithi 2' during a press conference held in Chennai on March 25. He disclosed that after the completion of 'Thalaivar 171', they will begin work on 'Kaithi 2' with Karthi approximately one month later, indicating a busy schedule ahead.

    Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff save the world from villain Prithviraj Sukumaran

    About ' Thalaivar 171'

    'Thalaivar 171' marks the first collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. The film, backed by Sun Pictures, was officially launched in September 2023, sparking significant anticipation among fans and industry insiders. While reports suggest the potential involvement of Sivakarthikeyan, an official announcement regarding the cast and crew is expected in the coming months. Notably, composer Anirudh Ravichander and stunt director Anbariv are confirmed members of the crew.

    Also read: Kangana Ranaut responds to Supriya Shrinate over objective remarks, 'Every woman deserves her dignity'

    Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently occupied with the shooting of director TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan', scheduled for release later this year. Fans eagerly await further announcements regarding both films, adding to the excitement surrounding Rajinikanth's upcoming projects.

