    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff save the world from villain Prithviraj Sukumaran

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to be released in theaters on April 10, 2024.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated film 'Bade Miya Chote Miyan' will soon visit theaters. The action film promises to be a visual delight for fans and moviegoers alike. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, has generated a lot of buzz and the creators have finally released the trailer.

    The clip shows Akshay and Tiger going to tremendous lengths to safeguard the country from a terrorist strike. They do daring stunts and give powerful dialogue. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the adversary, Kabir, who has hijacked a powerful, lethal weapon, and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are tasked with safely returning it.

    David Dhawan directed the original film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead parts and was released in 1998. On the other side, the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was unveiled in February 2023. The film, directed by the acclaimed Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, is expected to be the biggest blockbuster of 2024. Prithviraj Sukumaran recently appeared in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is set to be released in theaters on April 10 this year. In addition, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F play important roles in the movie.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
