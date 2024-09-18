'Shah Rukh Khan picked up the chair and...': Chetan Bhagat reveals an untold tale

One time, during the shooting of Om Shanti Om, Chetan shared that he was not a popular writer then, but Shah Rukh Khan still personally arranged a chair for his mother when they were at the Farah Khan's film set.

Popular author and columnist Chetan Bhagat recently shared a fun incident with Shah Rukh Khan, praising him for his kind gesture. The Half Girlfriend and Five Point Someone writer shared that he has never worked with SRK however, he has met him here and there and has some tales to share. One time, during the shooting of Om Shanti Om, Chetan shared that he was not a popular writer then, but Shah Rukh Khan still personally arranged a chair for his mother when they were at the Farah Khan's film set.

Chetan told India Today, “Once I remember, Om Shanti Om was being shot and at that time I was new. I was not popular. My mother was there. The shot got over and he saw that my mother is older, he went, and nobody on the set thought of it and he picked up a chair for my mother. So how can I not like that level of person?”

The writer shared another incident, saying, “I have not done a movie with him, but I have gone to his house once for some work. I have gone to the houses of actors who have done my movies, Shah Rukh is the only one who walked out of his house to see me to my car. That’s the kind of manners he has.” Chetan added that he is ‘biased’ towards Shah Rukh. “I am a little biased (towards Shah Rukh Khan) because I have interacted with him. They are all good actors. But, Shah Rukh Khan is good as a human being. I will give you two examples.”

Chetan Bhagat has an excellent bond with Bollywood. Five of his books have been converted into movies. These include 3 Idiots, 2 States, One Night in a Call Center, Half Girlfriend, and Kai Po Che. Additionally, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the shoot of his upcoming movie, King.

