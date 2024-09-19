WhatsApp calls not ringing on your iPhone? Try THESE 5 quick fixes

Technology
Spotty connections disrupt the signal between devices, preventing calls from coming through. Before blaming your device, check your connection bars.
Here's a classic mistake: your phone's ring/silent switch gets bumped to silent without you realising it. With no audible notification, it's easy to miss a call.
If your iPhone is linked up with wireless headphones, speakers, or even your Apple Watch, incoming call notifications can get rerouted without you realising.
With DND enabled, your iPhone stifles sounds to prevent disturbances. This affects not just the ability to ring on WhatsApp, but all other apps as well.
Cases of WhatsApp calls not ringing can sometimes be caused by the Phone Noise Cancellation glitch. You can access this feature under the accessibility settings of your iPhone.