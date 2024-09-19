Lifestyle
If you’re a bride-to-be, opt for heavy designer payal instead of silver for a stylish, trendy look that enhances your feet beautifully.
This payal on uncut stone work is best for girls who do not wear much heavy jewellery. You can buy it in both silver and artificial designs.
If you want a simple look, then you can choose this type of traditional payal. Prepared on Kundan work, these look gorgeous after being simple.
This pal with Doli-Barat design on copper is best for bride-to-be. It will be quite expensive in silver, although you will get it in artificial payal according to the budget.
If you want to wear something different, then choose this type of designer Kundan work payal. These give a very stunning look. You can also carry it on Karva Chauth.
Oxidised payal are very much in trend these days. If you want to try something different with the look, then you can choose it. You can also carry it in daily wear.
This Kundan handpainted doli design payal is very much in trend among brides. If you don't want to wear silver anklets then you can choose this.
This payal designed on Kundan-Meenakari design is good for brides, which can be carried with all lehenga-sarees. Many designs of such anklets will be available in the market.