    Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar breaks silence on their 'failed' marriage; Here's what she said

    In a recent interview, the ex-wife of singer Adnan Sami, Zeba Bakhtiar, addressed questions related to her failed marriage and a bitter divorce with acclaimed singer Adnan Sami which had caused emotional and mental damage in her life.

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar, who became famous in India after appearing in Henna along with Rishi Kapoor, has opened up about her failed marriage with singer and music composer Adnan Sami in a recent interview. During the interaction, she also spoke about how the custody battle for her son, Azaan Sami, took a drastic toll on her mental health. For those unaware, Adnan Sami and Zeba Bakhtiar's marriage did not last that long which is the reason that the ex-couple decided to divorce and go their separate ways post there was a tough custody battle for their son Azaan Sami Khan and Zeba Bakhtiar won the custody of her son.

    In a recent interview with Aamna Haider Isani, Zeba revealed that she took a decision to quit acting post-marriage to Adnan and devoted herself entirely to her family. Giving insight on same, Zeba shares, "When I got married to Adnan, I was wrapping up a few films. At that time, I was not interested in continuing to act. I wanted to write, maybe produce. I was not that involved in acting. Then I married Adnan. Post-marriage, Azaan was born. I got invested in that. But when the marriage did not work out. Then I started doing productions and other projects."

    Remembering the 18-month custody battle for her son, the noted Pakistani singer and actor Azaan Sami Khan, Zeba said, "I lost my mind. I was functioning because that coping mechanism just came from somewhere. But I was not all there. I have got big patches which I do not remember. It was so much difficult. But I am thankful I got back with Azaan. It was 18 months of this custody battle. I was not working at that time. But a few friends had told me to work for my own sanity. There was a friend doing a serial in England. And I joined the same show. I went to London for a few months to shoot that."

    Meanwhile, Adnan Sami was granted Indian citizenship in 2016 after giving up his birth citizenship in Pakistan. Talking about the same, Adnan, in an earlier interview with the Humans Of Bombay, said, "Some people in Pakistan turned around and said, ‘Oh, he has chosen India because he has got more money over there, he is making more money over there. I said, Excuse me, do you have any idea what my family background is? Do you even know that money has never been a factor in my life? I am blessed to have been born and raised in a very well-to-do, wealthy family."

