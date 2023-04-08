Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt and holding leather bag

    Netizens have come across an old picture of Alia Bhatt where she holds a leather bag while wearing a speak up for animals printed t-shirt. The thread has gone viral on Reddit with ardent cinema lovers bashing her for promoting animal love while holding a leather bag.

    'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt with leather bag vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has made a name for herself by being one of the most talented actresses of her generation. She enjoys a huge fanbase that loves and adores her and supports her through all her projects and achievements. 

    However, a section of the internet is always ready to taunt and troll her. They found another reason when an old picture of her holding a leather bag while wearing a speak up for animals t-shirt resurfaced on social media.

    ALSO READ: Fans roast Shah Rukh Khan for being 'cheap' and 'toxic' with wife Gauri Khan

    Taking to the loved social media platform Reddit, a netizen posted her photo with screenshots of the bag and the black t-shirt on the subreddit, BollyBlindsNGossip. The pictures were published with the caption, "Height of hypocrisy, carrying leather bag while wearing Speak for animal shirt."

    Height of hypocrisy, carrying leather bag while wearing Speak for animal shirt.
    by u/Flimsy_Breakfast7324 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    For those unaware, these pictures got clicked in October 2021. The netizens left no stone unturned to brutally ridicule her and took potshots at her smartness which bollywood producer and her godfather Karan Johar often talks about.

    "This is more stupidity than hypocrisy!! What the hell was she thinking???," a fan slammed Alia. "Alia ka dimaag itself is a Ubla hua Anda which is Shoonya, nada, in other words, zero. All Alia fans and stans kitna downvote karna hai Karo sach toh kadwa hi hota hai," a fan slammed Alia. "अब दिमाग से पैदल लोगों को क्या बोल सकते है ? What I wonder more is how idiots like her pretend to be the role models young kids supposed to look up to. Then she will say some shit, like, "Oh yaar ! I know I am dumb. And I own it. Please worship me for being so self-conscious !," a fan blasted Alia. "Isn't it accepted that she is so much stupid? So dumb. Also, Alia fans dont even try to come to my dm. You dont wanna get into a toxic and abusive fight with a delhi ka launda," a fan added.

    ALSO READ: 'Most toxic person': Fans roast Karan Johar for 'insulting' Deepika Padukone in old viral clip

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Most toxic person': Fans roast Karan Johar for 'insulting' Deepika Padukone in old viral clip vma

    'Most toxic person': Fans roast Karan Johar for 'insulting' Deepika Padukone in old viral clip

    Ardent fans of 'Barbie' are furious about the iconic song 'Barbie Girl' missing from trailer vma

    Ardent fans of 'Barbie' are furious about the iconic song 'Barbie Girl' missing from trailer

    Never Felt So Alone, a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Labrinth for Euphoria, is out now AHA

    Out now! 'Never Felt So Alone', a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Labrinth for Euphoria

    Late rapper, singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Mera Na' released by creators posthumously AHA

    Late rapper, singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Mera Na' released by creators posthumously

    It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

    It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

    Recent Stories

    India reports over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases climb to 31,194 AJR

    India reports over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases climb to 31,194

    football UEFA Euro 2028: Why has Old Trafford been excluded as a host venue from the bidding process?-ayh

    UEFA Euro 2028: Why has Old Trafford been excluded as a host venue from the bidding process?

    WATCH President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on IAF's Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam AJR

    WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on IAF's Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam

    'Most toxic person': Fans roast Karan Johar for 'insulting' Deepika Padukone in old viral clip vma

    'Most toxic person': Fans roast Karan Johar for 'insulting' Deepika Padukone in old viral clip

    Supreme Court committee will be more useful, effective than JPC': Sharad Pawar on Hindenburg-Adani row AJR

    'Supreme Court committee will be more useful, effective than JPC': Sharad Pawar on Hindenburg-Adani row

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon