'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt and holding leather bag

Netizens have come across an old picture of Alia Bhatt where she holds a leather bag while wearing a speak up for animals printed t-shirt. The thread has gone viral on Reddit with ardent cinema lovers bashing her for promoting animal love while holding a leather bag.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has made a name for herself by being one of the most talented actresses of her generation. She enjoys a huge fanbase that loves and adores her and supports her through all her projects and achievements.

However, a section of the internet is always ready to taunt and troll her. They found another reason when an old picture of her holding a leather bag while wearing a speak up for animals t-shirt resurfaced on social media.

Taking to the loved social media platform Reddit, a netizen posted her photo with screenshots of the bag and the black t-shirt on the subreddit, BollyBlindsNGossip. The pictures were published with the caption, "Height of hypocrisy, carrying leather bag while wearing Speak for animal shirt."

For those unaware, these pictures got clicked in October 2021. The netizens left no stone unturned to brutally ridicule her and took potshots at her smartness which bollywood producer and her godfather Karan Johar often talks about.

"This is more stupidity than hypocrisy!! What the hell was she thinking???," a fan slammed Alia. "Alia ka dimaag itself is a Ubla hua Anda which is Shoonya, nada, in other words, zero. All Alia fans and stans kitna downvote karna hai Karo sach toh kadwa hi hota hai," a fan slammed Alia. "अब दिमाग से पैदल लोगों को क्या बोल सकते है ? What I wonder more is how idiots like her pretend to be the role models young kids supposed to look up to. Then she will say some shit, like, "Oh yaar ! I know I am dumb. And I own it. Please worship me for being so self-conscious !," a fan blasted Alia. "Isn't it accepted that she is so much stupid? So dumb. Also, Alia fans dont even try to come to my dm. You dont wanna get into a toxic and abusive fight with a delhi ka launda," a fan added.

