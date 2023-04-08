Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 3 health benefits of switching to brown rice daily

    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    You can start including brown rice in your daily meal to see the big remarkable difference in your health and skin.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Brown rice has become a popular grain. It offers numerous health benefits. It is superior to its more widely consumed relative, white rice. This rice is made by simply removing the outer husk of the grain and belongs to the whole grain family.

    This technique preserves the grain’s nutrient-dense bran and germ layer, making it a healthier alternative. In addition, it is somewhat chewier and has a nuttier flavour than white rice. Many people also consume germinated brown rice. It is just brown rice that gets soaked in water for a period prior to cooking. Guess what? It is gluten-free. Here are 3 health benefits of eating brown rice daily.

    ALSO READ: Here are three benefits of having body massages daily

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Beneficial to diabetics:

    Brown rice has a lower glycemic index, which makes it ideal for persons with diabetes. It can lessen insulin spikes, which are mandatory in regulating blood sugar levels. Additionally, brown rice is a carbohydrate that can slow the rate of sugar absorption in the body and helps with diabetic management.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Strengthens heart health:

    The explanation as to why numerous individuals prefer brown rice to white rice nowadays is that it is beneficial for your heart. It decreases harmful cholesterol levels in the body, preventing a slew of cardiovascular issues such as blocked arteries, heart problems, strokes, and an exhausted heart. It also aids in the management of hypertension as well as other vascular problems such as artery hardening. Overall, it protects and maintains the health of your cardiovascular system.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Improves digestion:

    Brown rice has a lot of fiber that aids in strengthening your stool and propelling it down your digestive tract. This is significant because it promotes regular and healthy bowel motions in humans. Additionally, brown rice has a bran layer on the exterior that inhibits excessive acid absorption. As a result, texture retention throughout digestion is improved. Brown rice can help with constipation and colitis.

    ALSO READ: Snacking while travelling: 3 nutritious foods you can carry along while on the move

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for April 8 2023 Pisces Aquarius Capricorn Leo Virgo Cancer Aries Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 8, 2023: Be careful Taurus in monetary matter; Good day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 8 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 7 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Scorpio Leo Libra Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 7, 2023: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be cautious Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for April 7 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 7, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 6 2023 Aries Virgo Taurus Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 6, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; Scorpio may face difficulties on work front

    Recent Stories

    Here's how Mulethi is beneficial for your health vma

    Here's how Mulethi is beneficial for your health

    Daily Horoscope for April 8 2023 Pisces Aquarius Capricorn Leo Virgo Cancer Aries Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 8, 2023: Be careful Taurus in monetary matter; Good day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 8 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023 LSG vs SRH match report Krunal Pandya shines as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in low-scoring clash snt

    IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya stars in Lucknow Super Giants' 5-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

    IPL 2023: Moeen Ali likens Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to Manchester United vs Liverpool snt

    IPL 2023: Moeen Ali likens Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to Manchester United vs Liverpool

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon