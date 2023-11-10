Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis and his wife Meagan embrace 'parenthood'; couple welcomes their daughter

    Loved and raved about for his phenomenal performance as the God and God of Hell Lucifer, who becomes a certified L.A.P.D. detective after settling down in Los Angeles, Netflix series 'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis and his wife Meagan embrace parenthood as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl via surrogacy on November 8.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    Bonafide and nuanced 'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis has become a father again. On early Friday, the actor confirmed the good news on Instagram alongside an adorable photograph of his newborn daughter that the couple welcomed through surrogacy. With a bright smile on his face, the baby entangles her hands by holding the finger of Tom while Meaghan Oppenheimer, wife of Netflix star Tom, stands right next to him with so much pure and immense love on the little munchkin. Born on Wednesday, November 8, the couple named their first daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer. The loving moment of the family that got captured inside the hospital is melting numerous hearts online.

    "Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8. Within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike. We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate," Tom Ellis wrote in the official announcement post.

    In a subsequent post, Meaghan Oppenheimer gave fans a sneak peek into how the Lucifer actor has already retained his dad duties. A photo shows Dolly resting peacefully on the shoulder of her father, Tom. Also, another snapshot gives a close glimpse of her entire face. Catch a glimpse of it here:

    It was in 2019 when Tom Ellis tied the knot with writer Meaghan Oppenheimer, attended by many of his co-actors. "My new wife Meaghan Oppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon," he introduced his life partner on Instagram in a romantic wedding post. The couple stood on a scenic bridge with Tom looking dapper in a formal suit and his ladylove a vision in white. She chose a lacy gown featuring long sleeves and a sheer veil for D-day. "Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious," the actor summed up the romantic post.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
    Tiger 3: Is Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film banned in Qatar, Oman and Kuwait? Read this

    Elvish Yadav's video with snakes wrapped around his neck goes viral, singer Fazilpuria clarifies

    November 9: Unni Mukundan to star in political drama; first motion poster out

    Who was Nahee? Popular South Korean singer who passed away at 24

    Has Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date of the much-awaited 'Deadpool 3'? Know details

    Tiger 3: Is Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film banned in Qatar, Oman and Kuwait? Read this

    Karnataka govt empowers Sub-Divisional Officers with birth-death registration authority; check details

    Elvish Yadav's video with snakes wrapped around his neck goes viral, singer Fazilpuria clarifies

    Top Maoist from Andhra Pradesh in Kerala to galvanise cadres: Reports

    November 9: Unni Mukundan to star in political drama; first motion poster out

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

