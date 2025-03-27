- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here
The heat is unbearable at the end of March. The weather office says that the temperature may break records this month, even reaching 40 degrees Celsius in the western regions. However, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in the mountainous areas of North Bengal
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The heat is gradually increasing. Suffocating condition at the end of March. It goes without saying that this heat will gradually increase. However, there was relief in the middle for a few days due to rain
According to sources in the Meteorological Department, the heat will break records this month. The temperature in Kolkata will be 37 degrees Celsius at the weekend. It will be 40 degrees Celsius in the western districts
According to the forecast, the temperature will rise by another 4 degrees in the next 3 days. This heat will gradually increase further. The Kolkata Meteorological Department said this.
However, there may be rain in this heat. There is a forecast of light rain with thunderstorms. Rain may occur in the mountainous areas from today, Thursday. This amount of rain will increase on Friday
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in three districts of North Bengal. Rain may occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri. There is a possibility of rain until Saturday.
Today the maximum temperature in the city will be 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 26 degrees Celsius