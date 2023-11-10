Who was Nahee? Popular South Korean singer who passed away at 24

Lim Nahee made her singing debut in 2019 with the single 'Blue City', followed by songs such as 'Gloomy Day' and 'Love Note'.

Lim Nahee also known as Nahee was a South Korean singer-songwriter who passed away at 24. The cause of her death is unknown, and her agency has yet to issue a comment on social media. According to sources, Nahee's burial has been scheduled for the Pyeongtaek Central Hall in Gyeonggi-do.

Who was Lim Nahee

Nahee made her singing debut in 2019 with the single 'Blue City', followed by songs such as 'Gloomy Day' and 'Love Note'. She was a South Korean independent artist.

Nahee had signed with the agency 'Mun Hwa In' as a singer-songwriter and producer for the uninitiated. Nahee has 15 KOMCA songwriting and comping credits in just four years of musical career.

In addition to singing, Nahee maintained a YouTube account where she posted vlogs and cover videos.

Lim Nahee last song

In July, Nahee released a song called 'Rose', which meant "love for fans." Nahee noted at the time of her release, "I consider my previous songs to be flowers, and with this song, I want to share a story with all of the people who love those 'flowers.'"

