Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who was Nahee? Popular South Korean singer who passed away at 24

    Lim Nahee made her singing debut in 2019 with the single 'Blue City', followed by songs such as 'Gloomy Day' and 'Love Note'.

    Who was Nahee? Popular South Korean singer who passed away at 24 RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    Lim Nahee also known as Nahee was a South Korean singer-songwriter who passed away at 24. The cause of her death is unknown, and her agency has yet to issue a comment on social media. According to sources, Nahee's burial has been scheduled for the Pyeongtaek Central Hall in Gyeonggi-do.

    Who was Lim Nahee

    Nahee made her singing debut in 2019 with the single 'Blue City', followed by songs such as 'Gloomy Day' and 'Love Note'. She was a South Korean independent artist. 

    Nahee had signed with the agency 'Mun Hwa In' as a singer-songwriter and producer for the uninitiated. Nahee has 15 KOMCA songwriting and comping credits in just four years of musical career.

    In addition to singing, Nahee maintained a YouTube account where she posted vlogs and cover videos.

    Lim Nahee last song

    In July, Nahee released a song called 'Rose', which meant "love for fans." Nahee noted at the time of her release, "I consider my previous songs to be flowers, and with this song, I want to share a story with all of the people who love those 'flowers.'" 

    Through her vlogs and cover videos on her personal YouTube channel, the singer gained popularity among Koreans and international followers.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date of the much-awaited 'Deadpool 3'? Know details vma

    Has Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date of the much-awaited 'Deadpool 3'? Know details

    Vela Review Is Shane Nigam Sunny Wayne cop drama worth your Diwali celebration Know what audiences say RBA

    Vela Review: Is Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne's cop-drama worth your Diwali celebration? Know what audiences say

    Selena Gomez makes surprising comeback on social media, fans inquire, 'What happened to your break?' RKK

    Selena Gomez makes surprising comeback on social media, fans inquire, 'What happened to your break?'

    Tiger 3 REVIEW: Hit or flop? Did Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film get 1 star? Read this RBA

    Tiger 3 REVIEW: Hit or flop? Did Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film get 1 star? Read this

    Jigarthanda Double REVIEW: Will Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah's action-comedy win fans' hearts? Read this now RBA

    Jigarthanda Double REVIEW: Will Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah's action-comedy win fans' hearts? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Israel doesnt seek to occupy or govern Gaza says Netanyahu gcw

    Israel doesn't seek to occupy or govern Gaza, says Netanyahu

    Has Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date of the much-awaited 'Deadpool 3'? Know details vma

    Has Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date of the much-awaited 'Deadpool 3'? Know details

    Delhi govt defends odd-even scheme, says it decreased in pollution, traffic jams AJR

    Delhi govt defends odd-even scheme, says it decreased in pollution, traffic jams

    NZ star Rachin Ravindra visits grandparents in Bengaluru; grandma prays to ward off evil (WATCH) snt

    NZ star Rachin Ravindra visits grandparents in Bengaluru; grandma prays to ward off evil (WATCH)

    Vela Review Is Shane Nigam Sunny Wayne cop drama worth your Diwali celebration Know what audiences say RBA

    Vela Review: Is Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne's cop-drama worth your Diwali celebration? Know what audiences say

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon