(PHOTOS) Ananya Panday walks Lakme Fashion week; slays in stunning metallic look

Ananya Panday dazzled on Day 1 of the 25th Lakme Fashion Week, walking for designer Anamika Khanna’s ‘Silver Collar’ collection. Dressed in a bold silver and electric blue outfit, she embraced the ‘Warrior Princess’ theme

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

Ananya Panday made a striking appearance on Day 1 of the 25th Lakme Fashion Week, walking the ramp for designer Anamika Khanna’s ‘Silver Collar’ collection. She donned a bold silver and electric blue outfit that featured intricate embellishments, a deep neckline, and statement silver arm cuffs

article_image2

She expressed that the metallic ensemble, which had elements of silver and electric blue, made her feel strong, almost as if she were wearing armor.


article_image3

The actress shared that, for her, fashion is about having fun rather than following strict rules. Over the years, as she has grown in the industry, she has started enjoying experimenting with fashion more.

article_image4

Collaboration with Anamika Khanna

Ananya mentioned that this was her first time working with Anamika Khanna, a designer she has long admired. She found the collaboration special, particularly because Lakme Fashion Week is celebrating its 25th year—just a year younger than her. She also appreciated the designer’s vision of channeling a ‘Warrior Princess,’ which resonated with her

article_image5

The Runway Collection

The fashion show featured a mix of outfits, including structured white shirts with silver embroidery paired with black trousers, and dramatic black and white gowns with flowing silhouettes and metallic accents. The event, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, will conclude on March 30

