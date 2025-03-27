user
user icon

Angry US Rep Marjorie Taylor tells UK reporter to 'Go Back' for question on Yemen attack plans leak (WATCH)

The heated exchange occurred when Sky News reporter Martha Kelner attempted to press Greene on the implications of senior Trump administration officials using a messaging app to discuss a military strike.

Angry US Rep Marjorie Taylor tells UK reporter to 'Go Back' for question on Yemen attack plans leak (WATCH) shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 27, 2025, 9:41 AM IST

US Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at a British journalist during a press conference on Wednesday, telling her to "go back" to the UK after being questioned about the so-called Signalgate controversy, Politico reported.

The heated exchange occurred when Sky News reporter Martha Kelner attempted to press Greene on the implications of senior Trump administration officials using a messaging app to discuss a military strike.

The issue came to light when journalist Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic was mistakenly added to a Signal group chat that included high-ranking officials such as Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Goldberg later published details of the conversation, revealing the security lapse, which drew sharp criticism from Democrats. They condemned the incident as a serious intelligence breach and called for resignations among those involved, reported Politico.

As Kelner began asking Greene whether she was concerned about the potential risks posed to American lives by the unprotected Signal chat, the Georgia congresswoman interrupted her. "Wait, what country are you from?" Greene demanded.

When Kelner responded that she was from the UK, Greene launched into an angry tirade, dismissing her outright. "We don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting," she declared. "Why don't you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem?"

Also read: Trump announces 25 per cent hefty tariffs on imported cars, move to protect US auto industry

Kelner attempted to continue her line of questioning, but Greene refused to engage, instead pivoting to attack the UK's immigration policies.

"Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants?" she asked, avoiding any response to the original question. When another journalist, identifying himself as American, urged Greene to answer Kelner's question, she again refused, Politico reported.

A fierce Trump ally and a leading figure in the MAGA movement, Greene has a history of combative exchanges with the media.

As per Politico, last year, she clashed with former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, when asked about promoting an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory around a California wildfire that had apparently started by a laser beam from space. 

Also read: Inside Trump officials' leaked Signal chat: Emojis, fist pump & more in real-time Yemen war planning (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya barred from leadership race under Trudeau's party banner; here's why snt

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya barred from leadership race under Trudeau's party banner; here's why

BREAKING: Hamas spokesperson, Abd al-Latif al-Qanoua, killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza shk

Hamas spokesperson, Abd al-Latif al-Qanoua, killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Trump announces 25 per cent hefty tariffs on imported cars, move to protect US auto industry shk

Trump announces 25 per cent hefty tariffs on imported cars, move to protect US auto industry

Inside Trump officials' leaked Signal chat: Emojis, fist pump & more in real-time Yemen war planning (WATCH) snt

Inside Trump officials' leaked Signal chat: Emojis, fist pump & more in real-time Yemen war planning (WATCH)

Cargo plane skids off runway in Russia after landing gear collapse, all crew survive; WATCH dramatic videos snt

Cargo plane skids off runway in Russia after landing gear collapse, all crew survive; WATCH dramatic videos

Recent Stories

Financial year ends on 31st March: Complete these 7 important tasks ATG

Financial year ends on 31st March: Complete these 7 important tasks

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details gcw

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed MEG

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed

Indias Economy Doubles in 10 Years Top 10 Global Economies Ranked snt

Indian Economy doubles in 10 years: Look at top 10 global economies

Gold dealer arrested for aiding Ranya Rao, sent to custody, actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today shk

In 3rd key arrest, gold dealer held for aiding Ranya Rao; actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon