'Political Black Comedy': MK Stalin hits back at Yogi Adityanath, calls BJP 'rattled' over two-language policy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched a fierce critique of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent remarks on the delimitation and three-language policy row. Stalin took to social media to respond to CM Yogi's remarks in an interview with ANI, saying that Tamil Nadu's echoing voice on the two-language policy and fair delimitation has 'rattled' the BJP.

In a scathing response, Stalin called CM Yogi's remarks on the language row and delimitation a "political black comedy." Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further said that the state is opposing 'language imposition' and 'chauvinism', not any particular language, attributing the issue to a battle for 'dignity and justice'.

"Tamil Nadu's fair and firm voice on #TwoLanguagePolicy and #FairDelimitation is echoing nationwide--and the BJP is clearly rattled. Just watch their leaders' interviews. And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn't irony--it's political black comedy at its darkest. We don't oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism. This isn't riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice," Stalin posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the three-language row, calling it "narrow politics."

In an interview with ANI, CM Yogi said that Stalin was trying to create divisions based on region and language because he felt his vote bank was at risk. He emphasised that language should unite, not divide, people. He pointed out that Tamil is one of India's oldest languages, with a rich history and heritage.

He emphasised that no language works to divide; it works to unite. Adityanath advocated for a broader perspective, emphasizing the importance of unity and inclusivity.

"I believe this is the message conveyed by our National Anthem as well. This is merely narrow politics. When these people feel their vote bank is at risk, they try to create divisions based on region and language. The people of this country should always be alert to such divisive politics and stand firm for the unity of the country," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Language row creates rift between Centre and Tamil Nadu

The three-language row has created a stalemate between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Adityanath dismissed Stalin's concerns about delimitation, calling it a "political agenda."

"Look, the Home Minister has stated this very clearly on this matter. This is Stalin's political agenda under the guise of the meeting. I believe that after the Home Minister's statement, no questions should arise on this issue," he said.

On March 22, the first Joint Action Committee (JAC), led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, urged the central government to "not penalise" the states that have effectively implemented the population control program. It passed a resolution on the issue of delimitation, expressing concern over the "lack of transparency and clarity" from the Union government.

