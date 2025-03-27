(PHOTOS) Nayanthara's new home studio spreads over 7000sqft; See luxurious Bungalow

Read Full Gallery

Nayanthara New Home Studio: Nayanthara, famously known as Lady Superstar, has renovated her home in Chennai. Pictures of this luxurious house spread over 7000 square feet have surfaced

Nayanthara, famously known as Lady Superstar in the South film industry, recently renovated her Chennai home and transformed it into a studio+home

Stunning photos of Nayanthara's new studio have surfaced. The house looks extremely luxurious in the photos. Every corner of the house is decorated very neatly

Nayanthara's new home studio is spread over approximately 7000 square feet. The interior features a blend of modern and traditional art

Nayanthara's luxury home studio also has a conference hall, guest lounge, and meeting room. It also has a specially designed dining area

Nayanthara's home studio also has a stunning garden in the outside area. It features seating along with various types of plants

Nayanthara's home studio has separate meeting rooms for her and her husband Vignesh Shivan. It also has a bedroom and a large kitchen

Nayanthara has been active in the South film industry for years. Reports say she owns assets worth ₹230 crore. Her husband has property worth ₹50 crore

Regarding Nayanthara's work front, she is going to be seen in many films. Her new film Test is ready for release. It stars her alongside Siddharth and A Madhavan. She will also be seen in Mukuthi Amman 2, which stars her alongside Mohanlal and Mammootty

