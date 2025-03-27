user
user icon

(PHOTOS) Nayanthara's new home studio spreads over 7000sqft; See luxurious Bungalow

Nayanthara New Home Studio: Nayanthara, famously known as Lady Superstar, has renovated her home in Chennai. Pictures of this luxurious house spread over 7000 square feet have surfaced

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 9:27 AM IST

Nayanthara, famously known as Lady Superstar in the South film industry, recently renovated her Chennai home and transformed it into a studio+home

article_image2

Stunning photos of Nayanthara's new studio have surfaced. The house looks extremely luxurious in the photos. Every corner of the house is decorated very neatly


article_image3

Nayanthara's new home studio is spread over approximately 7000 square feet. The interior features a blend of modern and traditional art

article_image4

Nayanthara's luxury home studio also has a conference hall, guest lounge, and meeting room. It also has a specially designed dining area

article_image5

Nayanthara's home studio also has a stunning garden in the outside area. It features seating along with various types of plants

article_image6

Nayanthara's home studio has separate meeting rooms for her and her husband Vignesh Shivan. It also has a bedroom and a large kitchen

article_image7

Nayanthara has been active in the South film industry for years. Reports say she owns assets worth ₹230 crore. Her husband has property worth ₹50 crore

article_image8

Regarding Nayanthara's work front, she is going to be seen in many films. Her new film Test is ready for release. It stars her alongside Siddharth and A Madhavan. She will also be seen in Mukuthi Amman 2, which stars her alongside Mohanlal and Mammootty

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car hit by a bus ddr

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's luxury car hit by BEST bus in Mumbai

Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce next James Bond movie; Read on ATG

Amy Pascal, David Heyman to produce next James Bond movie; Read on

L2 'Empuraan' FIRST song OUT: 'Fir Zinda' from 'Lucifer' sequel out now [WATCH] ATG

L2 'Empuraan' FIRST song OUT: 'Fir Zinda' from 'Lucifer' sequel out now [WATCH]

WWE: 5 Brutal Injuries That Nearly Ended Wrestlers Careers

WWE: 5 Brutal Injuries That Nearly Ended Wrestlers’ Careers

WWE: 5 Reasons Why the Hype for WrestleMania 41 Is Fizzling Out

WWE: 5 Reasons Why the Hype for WrestleMania 41 Is Fizzling Out

Recent Stories

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here

Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate ATG

Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27 ATG

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video shk

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video

Coherent Stock Tumbles On Illinois Facility Sale Announcement, But Retail Remains Bullish

Coherent Stock Tumbles On Illinois Facility Sale Announcement, But Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon