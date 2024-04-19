Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' REVIEW: Is Mouni Roy, Urfi Javed's film worth your time? READ this

    The sequel to the film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' was released on April 19, 2024, and here's whether the film is a must-watch or can be a skip. 

    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    In 2010, Dibakar Banerjee directed film, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' was released in theaters which stars new-commer rookies like Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Aashiesh Sharma. After 14 years, 'LSD 2', a spiritual successor to the film, has finally entered theaters. Banerjee also directs this one, which features primarily newbies in the lead roles. The first installment of the film was spectacular and a box office success. Is LSD 2 worth your time and money?

    Is 'LSD 2' worth your time?

    'LSD 2' begins with a bang, dips briefly in the middle, and then returns for an enjoyable climax. Dibakar Banerjee is without a doubt one of the best filmmakers working today. So, anticipation for 'LSD 2' was high, especially since the first installment was extremely different for Indian audiences. When we talk about 'LSD 2', it begins on a really interesting note, and Noor's entire first story is captivating and amusing.

    Performances

    When it comes to performances, the three newbies, Paritosh Tiwari (Noor), Bonita Rajpurohit (Kulu), and Abhinav Singh (Gamepaapi) have done an excellent job. It doesn't appear that 'LSD 2' is their first film. Now, Banerjee knows how to get the most out of his actors. The film also features several seasoned actors, such as Swastika Mukherjee and Swaroopa Ghosh, who both leave an impression with their performances.

    Cameos

    While all of the stars and supporting performers are fantastic in the film, the actors who make cameo appearances in 'LSD 2' steal the show, particularly Anu Malik. The soundtrack composer is excellent in the film, and you'll feel like 'Anu Malik ne aag laga di'. Sophie Choudry has her moments to shine, and she is fantastic in the film. 

    Even Tusshar Kapoor and Mouni Roy left their stamp. LSD 2 of course stars the one who has been the talk of the town for the past couple of years. We're talking about Uorfi Javed. She only appears in the film in a cameo role, playing herself. But, after just a few minutes, Uorfi left us wanting more. It would be fantastic to see her as the lead in a film because she has the ideal screen presence. 

    The film's story is average, and we recommend watching it once, preferably with your family.

